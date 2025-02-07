PROCEPT BioRobotics® to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025 and Attend the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference and the 2025 Leerink Partners Healthcare Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

Webcast link for interested listeners: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q33jvv92

Dial-in registration for sell-side research analysts: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI96427501b8ee48bdb09e18cb484392b0



Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com

An archived recording will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

The Company also announced today that members of management will present at the upcoming TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 4 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time. Additionally, members of management will present at the 2025 Leerink Partners Healthcare Conference. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of each event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS™ Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-Powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

