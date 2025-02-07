Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 5, 2025

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) will host its quarterly earnings conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, March 5, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the company’s fourth quarter and full year results is expected to be issued shortly after 7:30 a.m. ET. In addition, a presentation of the fourth quarter and full year results will be available on the company’s website at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call: To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link. Webcast: To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast. Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available at corporate.abercrombie.com/investors shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.





Further information is available at corporate.abercrombie.com. Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Mo Gupta Kate Wagner Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (614) 283-6751 (614) 283-6192 Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

