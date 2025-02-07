Inland Vessel Industry : Steady Growth at 3.9% CAGR, Reaching $2,500.40 Billion by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Inland Vessel Market by Vessel Type (Passenger Vessel and Non-Passenger Vessel), Fuel Type (LNG, Diesel Oil, Heavy Fuel Oil, and Others) and Application (Oil Tankers, Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."The global inland vessel market was valued at $1,698.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,500.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13092 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Rise in demand for cargo transportation through ships, surge in trade-related agreements, and technological advancements in boats and boat engines drive the growth of the global inland vessel market size . However, fluctuations in transportation & inventory costs and environmental concerns related to recreational boating hinder the market growth. On the other hand, trend of automation in marine transportation and surge in marine safety norms present opportunities in the coming years.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on vessel type, the non-passenger vessel segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 93% of the global inland vessel market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to increased trade & transportation activities through ships across the globe. The research also analyzes the passenger vessel segment.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on application, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global inland vessel market, and is expected to continue its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to its ability to carry a large amount of cargo from one location to another. However, the general cargo ships segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to safer & securer mean of transportation of goods than others.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inland-vessel-market/purchase-options 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global inland vessel market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to increased transportation activities carried out by Asian countries to different parts of the globe. However, LAMEA is projected to register the largest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments by vessel manufacturers across LAMEA countries.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Alnmaritec Ltd.Groupe BeneteauCMA CGM GroupDamen Shipyards GroupEURO-RIJN B.V.Hodder Tugboat Co. Ltd.DSMEViking ShippingSANMARWindcat Workboats BV𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13457 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨Owing to considerable impact on supply chains globally, there has been huge losses incurred by boats and engine manufacturing companies during the first & second quarter of 2020. This led to reduced business revenue during the period.Ban on cargo and container transportation activities in many countries led to reduced demand for inland vessels during the lockdown. However, the ban has been uplifted during the post-lockdown and activities would increase.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Auto Dimming Mirror MarketVehicle Ignition Coil MarketAutomotive Microcontroller MarketRolling Stock Power Conversion System MarketAutomotive HVAC System Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 