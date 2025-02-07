Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2030

This study presents an analytical depiction of the global unmanned ground vehicle market analysis along with the current trends.

the global unmanned ground vehicle market was valued at $2.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.4%.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global unmanned ground vehicle market generated $2.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $6.04 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.Increase in demand for unmanned ground vehicles for civilian purposes and reduction in risk of human lives drive the growth of the global UGV market. However, reductions in defense budgets by developed economies, concerns regarding reliability and bandwidth, and vehicle battery's restricted life impede the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in the demand for autonomous control systems and a gain in operational efficiency create new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (266 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2465 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global unmanned ground vehicle market based on size, mode of locomotion, application, operation, and region.Based on size, the small size segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the heavy size segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.38% from 2021 to 2030.Based on application, the defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global unmanned ground vehicle market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.52% from 2021 to 2030.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐲 & 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2465 Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.85% during the forecast period.Leading players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market discussed in the research includeAutonomous Solutions Inc. (ASI)Armtrac Inc.Clearpath Robotics Inc.General Dynamics CorporationDOK-ING Ltd.GESAR INC.ICOR TechnologyHoriba Mira Ltd.Teledyne FLIR LLCNorthrop Grumman Corporation

