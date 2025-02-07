MTY Food Group Inc Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Open to: Analysts, investors and all interested parties DATE: Friday, February 14, 2025 TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Time CALL: 412-317-5413 (For all International participants)

1-866-777-2509 (For all other North American participants)



Participants can register for the conference by navigating to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10196704/fe744787a0

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration. Pre-registration fields of information to be gathered: Name, Phone, Company

THE FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS will be PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 14, 2025 BEFORE THE CONFERENCE CALL.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling the following:

US Toll Free: 1- 877-344-7529

International participants: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll free: 855-669-9658

Enter access code 2833596 on your phone.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Eric Lefebvre at 514-336-8885.

