Bovine Colostrum Market poised to surpass US$361 million by 2030 at a 6.5% CAGR

Global Bovine Colostrum Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53%, reaching a market size of US$360.980 million in 2030 from US$263.128 million in 2025.

Rising public health consciousness, coupled with growing awareness among athletes and bodybuilders about its benefits, owing to its muscle-building properties, is driving the bovine colostrum market.” — KSI

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global bovine colostrum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2025 and 2030.Bovine colostrum is a milk-based fluid from the cow produced during the initial days of giving birth to their infants. This milk is highly nutritious and rich in several components, such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, cytokines, enzymes, antibodies such as immunoglobulins, and other elements. Thus, it is used as a supplement for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory benefits. It is also helpful in muscle & cartilage repair, helps in muscle gain and digestion, and has many other benefits.The bovine colostrum market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The rising health consciousness and increasing awareness about the benefits of bovine colostrum are driving the global bovine colostrum market.Further, the demand for bovine colostrum is increasing among athletes and bodybuilders as it has muscle-building properties. Additionally, there is a moderate increase in its demand for gut health and improving digestion. Its usage in the skin care segment is also driving its market growth. Thus, its market growth is driven by its rising demand for muscle-building, gut health, and digestion.Moreover, the demand for bovine colostrum is rising among people for their gut health. Studies have shown that bovine colostrum benefits gut health by maintaining gastrointestinal integrity and permeability. It contains compounds such as immunoglobulins, lactoferrin, antimicrobial protein, peptides , and other growth factors that help gut health by balancing the microbiota and strengthening the intestinal lining. Thus, the properties offered by bovine colostrum are propelling its market expansion.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-bovine-colostrum-market The global bovine colostrum market is segmented by nature into two major categories: Organic and conventional. Conventional colostrum is made from cows raised using conventional farming practices, which may involve the use of synthetic pesticides, hormones, and antibiotics. Traditional colostrum-based products serve customers seeking less expensive alternatives that don't prioritize sustainable or organic farming methods.The market by form category is segmented into liquid, powdered, capsule, and tablet. Colostrum capsules provide a precise dosage without requiring the use of measuring liquids or powders, thus making it an easy and convenient way to take colostrum. A hassle-free supplement regimen attracts the attention of anyone looking for this convenience.The bovine colostrum market is segmented by application category into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, sports nutrition, animal nutrition, and others. Due to its protective effects against intestinal and upper respiratory injuries., bovine colostrum is gaining increasing popularity in sports nutrition products. Consequently, it is increasingly being included in the diets of athletes and bodybuilders. Colloidal products made from colostrum help athletes resist stress and strengthen their immune systems during rigorous exercise and training.The market is divided into offline and online distribution channels. Offline channels, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets, make colostrum products more visible and accessible to a broader customer audience, significantly enhancing sales. Sales increase further when colostrum is available in convenient formats, like single-dose sachets or ready-to-drink options, which attract busy customers who often shop at convenience stores.Based on geography, North America is expected to be the dominant market shareholder in the global bovine colostrum market. Several factors are impacting North America's dominance in this global market. North American region, particularly the United States, is experiencing a surge in health & wellness. People are increasingly demanding health and wellness products for a healthy lifestyle. Hence, bovine colostrum, which possesses a rich nutritional profile, is becoming popular among the health-conscious population.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global bovine colostrum market that have been covered are APS Biogroup, Genceutics Naturals, Agati Healthcare Pvt Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd., PuraLife LLC., Farbest Brands, Jarrow Formulas Inc., and Biodane Pharma A/S among others.The market analytics report segments the bovine colostrum market as follows:• By Natureo Organico Conventional• By Formo Liquido Poweredo Capsuleo Tablet• By Applicationo Cosmeticso Pharmaceuticalso Sports Nutritiono Animal Nutritiono Others• By Distribution Channelo Offlineo Online• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• APS Biogroup• Genceutics Naturals• Agati Healthcare Pvt Ltd.• NOW Health Group Inc.• Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd.• PuraLife LLC• Farbest Brands• Jarrow Formulas Inc.• Biodane Pharma A/SKey Benefits of this Report:• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Dairy Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/dairy-ingredients-market • Global Milk Powder Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/milk-powder-market • Global Milk Protein Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-milk-protein-market About Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI)Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded market picture. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

