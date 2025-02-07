Packaging Robots Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.3% and is projected to reach $14,475.0 million by 2030

rise in investment in various end-user industries such as food & beverage, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and others

Through precision, innovation, and resilience, the construction and manufacturing industries build the frameworks and tools that shape our modern world” — AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging robots market has experienced remarkable growth over the past decade, primarily driven by increased investments in various end-user industries such as food & beverage , consumer products, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, and others. Many companies have expanded their businesses globally to cater to a growing customer base, improve operational efficiency, enhance product portfolios, and extend geographical reach. The rise of e-commerce, coupled with growth in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries, is expected to further drive the adoption of packaging robots, creating lucrative opportunities in the coming years. According to a new report by Allied Market Research titled “Packaging Robots Market by Gripper Type, Application, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global packaging robots market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2286 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰Packaging robots are designed to perform essential functions such as opening, filling, transporting, palletizing, sealing, and labeling within the packaging industry. These robots find applications across multiple sectors, including food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The integration of packaging robots into operations enhances accuracy and efficiency while optimizing storage space. The market growth is largely driven by the increasing need for automation due to intense competition in the e-commerce sector, the rising number of stock-keeping units (SKUs), and continuous technological advancements. However, the high initial costs associated with these robots and the shortage of skilled personnel hinder market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The market is segmented based on gripper type, application, end-user, and region.Gripper TypeThe gripper type segment includes:ClampClawVacuumOthersThe claw segment held the dominant position in 2020, driven by its effectiveness in handling a variety of materials. Additionally, the expansion of the e-commerce, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive industries is anticipated to boost the adoption of these robots in the near future.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Based on application, the market is categorized into:Pick & PlacePackingPalletizingAmong these, the packing segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, followed by palletizing. The pick & place segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period, as industries increasingly rely on automation to improve efficiency.𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2286 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫By end-user, the market is classified into:Food & BeveragesPharmaceuticalsConsumer ProductsLogisticsOthersThe food & beverages segment held the largest market share in 2020, followed by other industries. The increasing demand for precision and efficiency in food packaging is a key factor contributing to this segment's growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬The market is analyzed across the following regions:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAAsia-Pacific emerged as the largest consumer of packaging robots in 2020, followed by Europe. The region is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and expansion in e-commerce, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, consumer product, and logistics industries. LAMEA is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐎𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2286 The COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the packaging robots market, as several companies halted production due to lockdowns and restrictions in key markets such as India, China, Vietnam, Germany, and the U.S. This decline in manufacturing activities negatively impacted revenues for packaging robot manufacturers. For instance, Krones AG reported a 14.5% drop in net sales from January 2020 to December 2020. Additionally, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions created significant challenges for the industry. However, with the introduction of vaccines and the gradual reopening of economies, the market began recovering by early 2022. Despite concerns over inflation and supply chain bottlenecks, the industry is expected to regain momentum in the coming years.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Key players in the packaging robots market include:ABB LimitedKrones AGFanuc CorporationSchneider Electric SEYaskawa America Inc.Mitsubishi Electric CorporationBosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH)Brenton EngineeringKuka Roboter GmbHRemtec Automation LLCThese companies are focusing on research and development, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence and expand their product offerings.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The report provides an in-depth analysis of current and emerging global packaging robots market trends and dynamics.By gripper type, the claw segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020.By application, the packing segment registered the highest revenue share in 2020.By end-user, the food & beverages segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the coming years.Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period.The report extensively analyzes market trends, emerging opportunities, and competitive strategies of key industry players.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.