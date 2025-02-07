Anime Park "Nijigen no Mori" Caters to International Visitors with Diverse and Accessible Food Menu

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, Japan) has compiled a menu of food items that cater to diverse dietary preferences in an effort to provide accessible and stress-free dining experiences for international visitors, including plant-based menu items and dishes without beef or pork.

As inbound tourist arrivals to Japan reach record highs, Nijigen no Mori has expressed the desire to create a welcoming environment for the many international visitors interested in the park's Japanese pop culture attractions, which combines Japanese anime, manga, movies, videogames, and other content with the natural greenery of Awaji Island. In addition to English-language menus and multilingual staff available to help remove language barriers for foreign guests, Nijigen no Mori has compiled diverse menu items offered at the several restaurants within the park, with clear ingredient-labeling and allergen information available as well.

Menu items include "Navy Awaji Chicken Stamina Curry", a hearty and flavorful chicken curry; "Biollante (Hana-Kaiju Tsukemen Style)" a take on Japanese "tsukemen" dipping noodles themed on the "kaiju" from the Godzilla franchise; "Sakura Tai New Japanese Cuisine Course", featuring the seasonal delicacies of the "Awaji Natural Sea Bream Suki-Nabe"; "Konoha-Gakure Ramen" (summer item), a ramen dish inspired by the ninja village of Shinobi-Zato; "Awaji Fried Onion & Tuna Cream Pasta", a rich and savory pasta dish with local Awaji ingredients; as well as light salad bowls with fresh produce. Details regarding the restaurant facilities and menu items can be found on the Nijigen no Mori official website.

■Overview: Diverse Food Menu at Nijigen no Mori

Content: To create a welcoming environment for international visitors, anime park Nijigen no Mori has made available several menu items which cater to a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions, in addition to English-language menus and multilingual staff available to help remove language barriers.

Note: Menu items are subject to change. The most up-to-date details on menu item pricing and allergen details can be found on the official Nijigen no Mori website. Some restaurants are located within paid attraction areas which require a ticket to enter.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/food/

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

■Overview: "Nijigen no Mori", within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has been collaborating with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture to undertake various initiatives aimed at attracting people and jobs to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

Details available on the official website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.