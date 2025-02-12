New Trailer Released for the Epic Series Finale of Dragon Ball DAIMA

DAIMA Trailer_1 DAIMA Trailer_2 DAIMA Logo

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the series reaches its climax, Goku and his allies take on Gomah with the Evil Third Eye in an epic showdown. The latest trailer offers a first look at the battle to come.

Creator Akira Toriyama worked on the original concept, story, and character designs for the all-new anime series, Dragon Ball DAIMA. As the story of Dragon Ball DAIMA approaches its climax, the final episode has been announced for Friday, February 28th, Japan time. The new trailer reveals the epic battle in the Demon Realm is about to reach its pinnacle. With audiences captivated worldwide, this highly anticipated finale of Dragon Ball DAIMA is set to deliver a dramatic conclusion.

The New Trailer Showcases King Gomah’s Ultimate Transformation Through the Mighty Power of the Evil Third Eye in the Climactic Battle

In Episode 16, King Gomah obtains the Evil Third Eye, also known as the “Tertian Oculus.” By placing the Evil Third Eye onto his forehead, he takes on a new gigantic form, Third Eye Gomah. Meanwhile, Goku and his companions approach Tamagami Number One in search of the last Dragon Ball. There, Dr. Arinsu, Majin Kuu, and Majin Duu await them, having already obtained the First Demon World Dragon Ball. With the Dragon Balls on the line, Goku challenges Majin Duu, but their fierce battle is suddenly interrupted when King Gomah appears as Third Eye Gomah and attacks!

At last, Goku turns Super Saiyan 3!

Sensing the threat of King Gomah’s power, Goku calls upon his companions to attack together. Vegeta and the others attack alongside Majin Kuu, Majin Duu, and even Tamagami Number One to take down King Gomah, but struggle against his overwhelming power. Then, at the end of Episode 17, Goku says, “I guess I don’t have a choice!” and finally takes his Super Saiyan 3 form! What sort of battle will unfold between Super Saiyan 3 Goku and Third Eye Gomah in Episode 18?!

Series Climax Trailer: https://youtu.be/U3oMwgVpXXU

About DRAGON BALL

The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

Dragon Ball’s popularity kept its momentum, and in 2013, the release of its serial movies was restarted for the first time in 17 years to much acclaim. Then in 2015, the series “Dragon Ball Super” by the author Akira Toriyama began to air. In 2022, the movie “Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO” was released, earning not only the number 1 spot at the Japanese box office in its first weekend, but also number 1 at the worldwide box office in its first week. In October 2024, on the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball’s serialization, the new series “Dragon Ball DAIMA” will finally begin and make its mark in the history of Dragon Ball!

Title Overview

Title: Dragon Ball DAIMA

Staff: Original work, Story & Character Design: Akira Toriyama

Director: Yoshitaka Yashima

Series Director: Aya Komaki

Animation Character Design: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

Series Composition & Scenario: Yuko Kakihara

Other Information

Dragon Ball DAIMA Official Site: https://dragonballdaima.com/en/

Dragon Ball DAIMA X Account: https://x.com/DB_super2015

Dragon Ball Official Site: en.dragon-ball-official.com

Dragon Ball Official X Account: @DB_official_en

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.