Bakery Processing Equipment Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.84% to reach US$20.147 billion by 2030

The bakery processing equipment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% from US$14.475 billion in 2025 to US$20.147 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the bakery processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$20.147 billion by 2030.Bakery processing equipment is a system or machinery where various baked products, from bread to pastries, cakes, cookies , and doughnuts, are produced and kept. Bread systems, freezers, mixers, ovens, slicers, and many other types of equipment are included in such tools. These help manufacturers ease many of the processes involved in baking.The rising demand for baked products worldwide greatly affects the global bakery processing equipment market expansion with global increase in population, driving demand for baked products. Similarly, an increase in demand for convenient ready-to-eat packaged food items such as snacks and frozen bakery products is expected to further boost the bakery processing equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, the technological advancement in bakery equipment such as automation and energy-efficient technology leading to enhanced capabilities is driving the demand.The bakery processing equipment market is witnessing several changes such as demand for energy-efficient equipment and demand for automatic and semi-automatic equipment. Labor reduction, modularity, and flexibility are attractive features in the bakery industry, which is changing their need for production line automation. There are several mergers and acquisitions in the market such as Escher Mixers acquisition in 2023 by Middlay Corporation. In October 2023, leading baking equipment manufacturer Rademaker partnered exclusively with Form & Frys Maskinteknik, a Danish business renowned for its proficiency in equipment for filling, folding, and forming pastries and other baked goods. This strategic partnership assisted Rademaker in increasing its footprint in Europe and North America, highlighting the market expansion by the companies.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bakery-processing-equipment-market The bakery processing equipment market by type is segmented into ovens and proofers, mixers, slicers, sheeters, cooling systems & refrigerators, and others. Ovens and proofers hold the largest market share in the bakery processing equipment market due to rising consumption of breads, cakes and pastries globally. The market is being driven by rising automation and energy-efficiency to enhance the production capacity and energy-efficiency of the ovens and proofers. Mixers and cooling systems is a rapidly growing segment due to increased demand from food processing units and rising demand for frozen bakery products respectively.The bakery processing equipment market, by application, is segmented into bread, cakes & pastries cookies & biscuits and others. Bread is anticipated to be the largest application segment till the end of forecast period due to high demand for breads as it is staple diet in many countries and growing in non-tradtional market significantly. Cakes an dpastries along with cookies and biscuits will have significant growth rate during the forecast period.Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness exponential growth during the forecast period driven by demand for bakery processing equipment from China and India among other countries where the demand for baked foods is increasing due to rising globalization and change in consumer preference due to urbanization and rising disposable income.The report includes the major players operating in the bakery processing equipment market: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Bühler Group, Ali Group, JBT Corporation, Markel Food Group, The Middleby Corporation, Heat and Control, Inc., RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd., König Maschinen GmbH, Kaak Group, Allied Bakery Equipment, ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD., Gemini Bakery Equipment Company, Bakon Food Equipment, and Arise Equipments India.The market analytics report segments the bakery processing equipment market as follows:• By Typeo Oven and Prooferso Mixerso Slicerso Sheetero Cooling systems and Refrigeratorso Others• By Applicationo Breado Cakes & Pastrieso Cookies & Biscuitso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft• Bühler Group• Ali Group• JBT Corporation• Markel Food Group• The Middleby Corporation• Heat and Control, Inc.• RHEON Automatic Machinery Co., Ltd.• König Maschinen GmbH• Kaak Group• Allied Bakery Equipment• ANKO FOOD MACHINE CO., LTD.• Gemini Bakery Equipment Company• Bakon Food Equipment• Arise Equipments IndiaReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Food And Beverage Vending Machine Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-and-beverage-vending-machine-market • Global Kitchen Appliances Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-kitchen-appliances-market • Global Microwave Oven Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-microwave-oven-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 