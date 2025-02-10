Strimvelis Global Market Report 2025: Analyzing Market Size, Growth Drivers, Key Industry Players, and Regional Trends

Strimvelis Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Strimvelis market has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, with expectations of sustained expansion into the foreseeable future. This growth is predominantly influenced by an increase in genetic counseling, the use of precision medicine, advanced diagnostics, clinical trials, and increased collaboration with healthcare providers. The Strimvelis market is further fueled by an increase in rare genetic disorders, propelling its growth forward.

What is driving the growth of the Strimvelis market?

Rare genetic disorders, which refer to conditions caused by mutations or changes in an individual's DNA, are becoming increasingly prevalent. Advancements in genetic testing, environmental influences, and lifestyle factors contributing to DNA mutations account for this increase. Strimvelis, a gene therapy, assists in the treatment of these rare genetic disorders, specifically adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency ADA-SCID.

This is done by using the patient's own modified stem cells to introduce a functional copy of the ADA gene, restoring immune function, and potentially providing a long-term cure for individuals with the condition. For instance, in September 2023, a report by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, a UK-based charity, noted that the number of people registered with cystic fibrosis exceeded 11,000 in 2022, indicating a significant increase from the previous year. Consequently, the escalating occurence of rare genetic diseases is propelling the growth of the Strimvelis market.

What's the market outlook for Strimvelis?

The market size for Strimvelis has presented considerable historical compounded annual growth rates HCAGR, moving from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. The anticipated future compounded annual growth rates FCAGR also present promising figures, with projections estimating growth to reach $XX million in 2029.

Who are the key industry players in the Strimvelis market?

Orchard Therapeutics plc is among the major companies making significant strides in the Strimvelis market, reflecting the competitive dynamic in this space.

How is the Strimvelis market segmented?

The Strimvelis market's segmentation includes:

1 Clinical Indication: Primary Indication; Patient Population; Clinical Study Data; Mechanism Of Action.

2 Distribution Channel: Hospitals; Pharmacies.

3 End User: Pediatric; Adult.

What is the regional market outlook?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the Strimvelis market. However, Asia-Pacific looks promising, expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The Strimvelis market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

