PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NAV per share $80.59

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter for its year ending September 30, 2025.

Highlights

  • First quarter total investment income of $6.2 million; net investment income of $1.6 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $162.8 million, or $80.59 per share as of December 31, 2024
  • Weighted average yield was 13.3% on debt and other income producing investments
  • On October 1, 2024, the Company completed the merger and reorganization of The National Security Group, Inc. (“NSG”) an Alabama based insurance holding company
  • On February 6, 2025, the Board declared a special dividend of $1.43 per share to be paid on February 18, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025.

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“We have had a great start to fiscal year 2025 as we continue to remain focused on executing our strategic priorities which include growing our platforms, pursuing compelling investment opportunities and increasing NAV per share.”

Selected First Quarter 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

Total investment income was $6.2 million of which $5.9 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income, and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total net expenses were $4.6 million and total net investment income was $1.6 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $1.2 million and a net unrealized loss of $0.3 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $300.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

The Company had certain investments in 3 portfolio companies on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $1.5 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $59.2 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $84.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value per share and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies, including National Security Group, Inc. to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
 
    December 31,
2024
(Unaudited) 		    September
30,
2024 		 
Assets:            
Investments at fair value                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $160,480,488 and $143,179,354 respectively)   $ 160,343,098     $ 142,233,426  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $20,564,242 and $20,564,242, respectively)     13,861,599       14,750,785  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $152,223,817 and $97,016,429, respectively)     125,889,697       70,931,647  
Total Investments at fair value     300,094,394       227,915,858  
Cash and cash equivalents     7,187,110       67,571,559  
Receivables:                
Interest receivable     1,313,520       1,313,598  
Other receivable     16,640       65,838  
Dividends receivable     105,804       23,468  
Due from Affiliate     1,040,512       90,500  
Deferred tax asset     887,099       887,099  
Deferred financing costs     625,323       760,680  
Other assets     514,630       1,066,323  
Prepaid share repurchase     101,115       101,115  
Receivable for investments sold     41,897       2,955,775  
Total Assets   $ 311,928,044     $ 302,751,813  
                 
Liabilities:                
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,417,816 and $1,510,815, respectively)   $ 141,743,682     $ 135,723,636  
Payable for investments purchased     3,688,247       -  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     2,391,430       5,570,150  
Interest and fees payable     1,029,334       768,043  
Other liabilities     256,426       294,063  
Due to Affiliate     46,995       88,148  
Total Liabilities     149,156,114       142,444,040  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)                
                 
Net Assets:                
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,019,778 and 2,019,778 common shares outstanding, respectively     2,020       2,020  
Capital in excess of par value     704,909,588       704,909,588  
Total distributable earnings (loss)     (542,139,678 )     (544,603,835 )
Total Net Assets     162,771,930       160,307,773  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets   $ 311,928,044     $ 302,751,813  
                 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share   $ 80.59     $ 79.37  


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 		 
    2024     2023  
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                
Cash   $ 2,824,594     $ 2,682,143  
Payment in-kind     354,681       90,674  
Affiliated investments:                
Cash     -       455,692  
Payment in-kind     -       -  
Controlled investments:                
Cash     588,195       286,238  
Payment in-kind     -       149,967  
Total interest income     3,767,470       3,664,714  
Dividend income                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     596,298       665,526  
Affiliated investments     142,495       -  
Controlled investments     1,399,350       1,348,200  
Total dividend income     2,138,143       2,013,726  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents     227,032       41,108  
Fee income (see Note 9)     11,064       2,108  
Other income     72,774       22  
Total Investment Income     6,216,483       5,721,678  
                 
Expenses:                
Interest and financing expenses     2,545,811       1,542,061  
Salaries and benefits     1,028,617       1,424,992  
Professional fees, net     418,013       357,554  
Directors fees     204,000       187,500  
Insurance expenses     88,421       97,756  
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)     84,355       77,852  
General and administrative expenses     221,793       325,061  
Total expenses     4,591,010       4,012,776  
Net Investment Income     1,625,473       1,708,902  
                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     1,168,670       229,804  
Affiliated investments     -       -  
Controlled investments     -       -  
Total net realized gains (losses)     1,168,670       229,804  
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments     808,538       1,364,243  
Affiliated investments     (889,186 )     2,431,263  
Controlled investments     (249,338 )     (1,200,373 )
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)     (329,986 )     2,595,133  
Deferred tax benefit (expense)     -       -  
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)     838,684       2,824,937  
                 
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations   $ 2,464,157     $ 4,533,839  
                 
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.22     $ 2.19  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)     2,019,778       2,072,694  

