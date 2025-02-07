Results of visitor expenditure survey for the whole year and the 4th quarter of 2024

MACAU, February 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) increased by 5.8% year-on-year to MOP75.36 billion in 2024, attributable to a rise of 23.8% in the number of visitor arrivals. Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP62.31 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP13.05 billion) went up by 3.5% and 17.9% year-on-year respectively.

Per-capita spending of visitors was MOP2,157 in 2024, down by 14.6% year-on-year. Per-capita spending of overnight visitors (MOP3,884) and same-day visitors (MOP691) fell by 8.2% and 12.7% year-on-year respectively. As regards type of expense, visitors spent mainly on shopping (45.4% of total), followed by accommodation (25.5%) and food & beverages (20.9%). Analysed by main purpose of visit, per-capita spending of visitors coming to Macao for attending performances/competitions (MOP5,076) and MICE events (MOP4,323) were relatively high in 2024.

Analysed by principal source of visitors, per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China (MOP2,503), Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR; MOP1,009) and Taiwan region (MOP1,952) went down by 18.1%, 13% and 8.8% year-on-year respectively in 2024. As regards the Northeast Asian markets, per-capita spending of visitors from the Republic of Korea (MOP2,405) and Japan (MOP2,093) showed respective decreases of 33.8% and 1.4% year-on-year. For the Southeast Asian markets, spending of visitors from Thailand (MOP2,598) and Malaysia (MOP1,992) dropped by 22.7% and 15% year-on-year respectively, whereas spending of those from Singapore (MOP2,834) grew by 6.6%.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, total spending of visitors (MOP19.15 billion) edged down by 0.2% year-on-year, with that of overnight visitors (MOP16.28 billion) falling by 0.7% while that of same-day visitors (MOP2.87 billion) rising by 2.8%. Per-capita spending of visitors (MOP2,126) dropped by 8.2% year-on-year but rebounded by 6.2% quarter-on-quarter. Analysed by source of visitors, visitors from mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan region spent MOP2,548, MOP802 and MOP1,494 on average, respectively.

DSEC conducts the Visitor Expenditure Survey at major departure points to collect data from visitors on their expense items and amount of spending during their stay in Macao. Extrapolated data on visitors’ spending are published on a quarterly basis.