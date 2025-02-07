Five colleges celebrate UM Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College’s 15th anniversary

MACAU, February 7 - Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) held a study camp for faculty and students from Lee Woo Sing College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Diligentia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), Xiuzhong College of Tsinghua University, and Nanyang College of Xi’an Jiaotong University. During the camp, members of the five colleges gathered to celebrate the 15th anniversary of HFPJC.

HFPJC hosted a high table dinner as part of the study camp. At the dinner, UM Rector Yonghua Song delivered a speech, in which he highlighted HFPJC’s remarkable development over the past 15 years, and praised the college’s achievements in cultivating students’ leadership, global competitiveness, and responsible citizenship. He also encouraged HFPJC to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with colleges of universities at home and abroad. One of the highlights of the event was a choral performance of the song ‘Why We Sing’ by students of HFPJC and the visiting colleges, who impressed the audience with their enchanting and captivating performance.

In addition, faculty and students from the five universities participated in several visits. They visited the Exhibition Hall of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to learn about the development prospects of the Cooperation Zone. They visited the Hengqin branch of Yusys Technologies to gain insights into fintech innovation, and toured Serensia Woods to learn about the development concepts of wellness hotels. During their time in Macao, they explored the UNESCO World Heritage Historic Centre, green construction projects of resort hotels, and revitalisation projects in Taipa and Coloane. These visits enhanced their understanding of environmental protection and sustainable development. Sio Chio Ieong, assistant professor in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities of UM, gave a talk titled ‘Macao is Not Just a City’, where members of the five universities learned about Macao’s inclusiveness from the aspects of its history, development, and cultural heritage. They also learned about the significance of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy in maintaining Macao’s long-term prosperity and stability.

Lu Jiaying, a student from UM HFPJC, said that the study camp enabled her to interact with students from different universities, gain a deeper understanding of the residential college system of different universities, and get inspiration for new ideas for college activities. Jidapa, a student from CUHK’s Lee Woo Sing College, noted that as a student from Thailand, she enjoyed meeting students from different universities and discovering cultural diversity through interaction with them. Chen Zeyuan, a student from CUHK-Shenzhen’s Diligentia College, mentioned that the visits gave him insights into mainland enterprises, which is useful for his academic and career development. Li Tianliang, a student from Tsinghua University’s Xiuzhong College, said that the study camp allowed him to experience Macao’s open and inclusive culture while witnessing the city’s efforts and achievements in sustainable development as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Yang Dongran, a student from Xi’an Jiaotong University’s Nanyang College, said that the exchange activities were inspiring and he gained new perspectives on how to organise events effectively, enhance participation, and promote teamwork.

The above activities not only provided valuable learning and exchange opportunities for faculty and students from the five universities but also laid the foundation for in-depth cooperation in residential college education, innovative practices, cultural exchange, and sustainable development.