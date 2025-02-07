‘A Day at UM’ campus tour well received by international students

MACAU, February 7 - To enhance public understanding of the University of Macau (UM), the university has been offering ‘A Day at UM’ campus tours, which are very popular with visitors from around the world. Participating international students agree that the campus tours have helped them quickly familiarise themselves with the campus environment, and they look forward to their campus life at UM. The campus tours are available to organisations and groups by appointment and are free of charge.

Participants of the ‘A Day at UM’ campus tours come from all over the world. They include parents and their children seeking a glimpse of university life, students eager to learn more about UM, and academic staff visiting the university for exchange. Guided by UM’s PR Student Ambassadors, visitors stroll along the picturesque lake near Lotus Avenue, visit the University Gallery, UM Library and various residential colleges, take photos in front of the iconic ‘Wall of Great Wisdom’, or stop by the turtle pond, which carries the meaning of good fortune. The well-trained PR Student Ambassadors act as docents to introduce the campus facilities and a brief history of UM, and share interesting stories and anecdotes about UM, aiming to enhance visitors’ understanding of the university.

International exchange students also join the campus tours to get a better understanding of the campus facilities. They even make friends with people of different nationalities and academic backgrounds during the tour. Martin from Italy says that the campus tour took him around almost the entire campus, and he is impressed by the beautiful environment and comprehensive facilities at UM, especially the UM Wu Yee Sun Library. Mina, an Argentinian from Sweden, also finds the library fascinating. She was captivated by the library’s magnificent façade when she first arrived at UM, and through the campus tour, she learned about the design concept that blends Chinese and Western cultures, which has deepened her appreciation for the building. Martin appreciates that the library offers a variety of functional rooms and spaces, and he looks forward to enjoying his campus life by studying, reading, and participating in group discussions in the library.

Hugo from Portugal finds the campus tour very helpful. He quickly remembers the main buildings and avenues on campus thanks to the fun quizzes during the tour. More importantly, he has made many friends with exchange students from different countries. He looks forward to studying and travelling with his new friends.

‘A Day at UM’ is a campus tour campaign organised by the Communications Office (CO) of UM. To date, CO has arranged more than 2,300 tours and received over 93,000 visitors from around the world. To enable visitors to learn more about the university, UM offers campus tours for groups of ten or more by appointment. The tours are available Monday through Saturday, with two sessions per day, each lasting about 1.5 hours. The tours are conducted in Cantonese, Mandarin, or English. During the tour, participants can engage in interactive games and receive a souvenir as a memento of their time at UM. In addition, UM Audio Tour is available at major buildings on campus, offering audio guides in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. People from around the world can also explore UM’s campus facilities and environment online through the ‘360° Virtual Tour’ webpage and video tours. For registration and details, please visit the ‘Campus Tour’ webpage: https://www.um.edu.mo/visitors/campus-tour/.