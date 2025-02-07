Residential property price index for the whole year and October - December of 2024
MACAU, February 7 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall average residential property price index for 2024 decreased by 11.7% year-on-year to 215.8. The indices for existing residential units (232.7) and pre-sale residential units (268.7) dropped by 11.3% and 6.1% respectively year-on-year. Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index for the fourth quarter of 2024 fell by 2% from the third quarter.
The overall residential property price index for October - December 2024 was 206.8, up by 0.1% over the previous period (September - November 2024). The index for the Macao Peninsula (201.2) rose by 0.2% while that for Taipa & Coloane (229.1) stayed flat over the previous period.
The index for existing residential units (223.3) increased by 0.2% from the previous period, with the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (209.7) and Taipa & Coloane (277.5) rising by 0.1% and 0.5% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for those between 6 and 10 years old and for those between 11 and 20 years old rose by 2.6% and 0.2% respectively, whereas the index for those of 5 years old or less decreased by 2.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (267.1) went down by 0.2%.
With respect to usable floor area, the index for residential units with a usable floor area of 100 square metres and over went up by 3.1% from the previous period, while the indices for those with a floor area between 75 and 99.9 square metres and those with less than 50 square metres decreased by 3.9% and 1% respectively.
