GOVSI podcast: First cross-border capital of culture

SLOVENIA, February 7 - In the latest episode of the government podcast GOVSI, we present the European Capital of Culture 2025, Nova Gorica, which has invited the cross-border city of Gorizia to cooperate. Polona Prešeren spoke with the director of GO! 2025, Mija Lorbek, and the program director, Dr. Stojan Pelko.

