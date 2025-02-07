Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 100,480 in the last 365 days.

GOVSI podcast: First cross-border capital of culture

SLOVENIA, February 7 - In the latest episode of the government podcast GOVSI, we present the European Capital of Culture 2025, Nova Gorica, which has invited the cross-border city of Gorizia to cooperate. Polona Prešeren spoke with the director of GO! 2025, Mija Lorbek, and the program director, Dr. Stojan Pelko.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GOVSI podcast: First cross-border capital of culture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more