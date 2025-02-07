Alona Lebedieva: Time to Rethink the Concept of a “Male” Profession and Open New Horizons for Women

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Istanbul, the launch of the international network Women in Transport (WiT) took place, aimed at expanding the rights and opportunities of women in the transport sector. The event brought together representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, and countries from Europe, Asia, and Africa, with the support of leading global financial and industry institutions.During the presentation of initiatives aimed at involving women in the transport sector, a representative of Ukraine’s Ministry of Community and Territorial Development emphasized the launch of programs for training female truck and bus drivers.“Such programs help not only to address the shortage of qualified personnel but also to shape a new perspective on the transport industry as a field of equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender,” believes Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group.Women in Transport: A Paradigm ShiftThe key objectives of the Women in Transport network include promoting regulatory changes for training women in technical professions, supporting their employment in the transport sector, and uniting the efforts of different countries to exchange best practices. Network participants plan to organize training and retraining programs, as well as conduct informational campaigns to help overcome gender stereotypes and develop female leadership.Special attention at the event was given to the pilot project She Drives, which is being implemented in 11 regions of Ukraine. Within its framework, nearly 70 women are already undergoing theoretical training, and another 30 will soon join. It is expected that graduates will not only become professional bus drivers but also strengthen Ukraine’s logistical resilience in wartime conditions.The Role of Business and International PartnersAlso presented was the report Overcoming Barriers to Women’s Inclusion in the Transport Sector, which emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach: from adapting national legislation and supporting employers to creating a system of training programs and mentorship for new female specialists.Alona Lebedieva is convinced that involving women in “male” professions is not only a response to the economic challenges of war but also a step toward meeting the EU’s gender equality standards. She emphasizes that the shortage of qualified personnel opens up great opportunities for the development of female leadership and the mastering of new professions.“It is necessary to expand partnerships with training centers, professional associations, and employers in EU countries and the UK to introduce specialized training and internship programs in the transport sector, logistics, technical maintenance, and management. Comprehensive programs that combine theoretical training, practical workshops, and mentorship will accelerate retraining, improve the quality of specialists, and create conditions for career growth in Ukraine,” she states.Aurum Group is also actively working in this direction, and Alona Lebedieva expresses hope that the state will support such business initiatives at the national level.

