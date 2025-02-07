GPTBots.ai Redefines On-Premise AI Excellence with DeepSeek Integration

HONG KONG, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, is proud to unveil its enhanced on-premise deployment solutions powered by the integration of the highly acclaimed DeepSeek LLM. This integration empowers enterprises to harness the advanced capabilities of DeepSeek while leveraging GPTBots’ robust, enterprise-grade platform, delivering a secure, flexible, and scalable AI solution tailored to diverse business needs.

As businesses worldwide accelerate their adoption of AI, GPTBots.ai provides a comprehensive platform that combines cutting-edge technology with industry-specific solutions, enabling enterprises to achieve measurable results while maintaining full control over their data and infrastructure.

Cost-Effective AI Deployment for Businesses of All Sizes

DeepSeek's lightweight architecture, including its MoE (Mixture of Experts) design, significantly reduces the hardware and operational costs associated with AI deployment:

Optimized Resource Utilization : DeepSeek can operate seamlessly on consumer-grade GPUs (e.g., RTX 4090), eliminating the need for expensive high-end clusters.

: DeepSeek can operate seamlessly on consumer-grade GPUs (e.g., RTX 4090), eliminating the need for expensive high-end clusters. Energy Efficiency: Enhanced inference optimization reduces energy consumption, making it ideal for businesses prioritizing cost control and sustainability.

When deployed through GPTBots, enterprises benefit from streamlined workflows, pre-configured tools, and optimized resource allocation, ensuring a lower total cost of ownership while maintaining high performance.

Transforming On-Premise AI for Industry-Specific Applications

The integration of DeepSeek into GPTBots’ platform delivers significant value across industries, enabling businesses to address unique challenges and unlock new opportunities:

Retail, E-Commerce, and Gaming : GPTBots revolutionizes customer support by automating inquiries, providing 24/7 multilingual assistance, and enhancing user experiences. A global gaming platform using GPTBots reduced response times by 95% and automated 98% of inquiries, freeing resources for creative tasks.

: GPTBots revolutionizes customer support by automating inquiries, providing 24/7 multilingual assistance, and enhancing user experiences. A global gaming platform using GPTBots reduced response times by 95% and automated 98% of inquiries, freeing resources for creative tasks. Finance : GPTBots streamlines customer service, compliance workflows, and risk analysis, reducing operational costs while improving customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence.

: GPTBots streamlines customer service, compliance workflows, and risk analysis, reducing operational costs while improving customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence. Energy : GPTBots supports real-time monitoring and data analysis, helping energy companies optimize resource allocation and equipment management. Businesses can leverage GPTBots for equipment failure prediction, energy consumption analysis, and renewable energy management, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

: GPTBots supports real-time monitoring and data analysis, helping energy companies optimize resource allocation and equipment management. Businesses can leverage GPTBots for equipment failure prediction, energy consumption analysis, and renewable energy management, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Government and Enterprises: GPTBots provides intelligent administrative management and public service support for government and enterprise sectors, enhancing service efficiency and decision-making quality. For example, GPTBots can be used for automated government service consultations, policy interpretation, and the intelligent upgrade of public service platforms, driving digital transformation for government and enterprise organizations.

Flexible Deployment for Data Control and Security

GPTBots’ on-premise deployment ensures enterprises maintain full control over their data, aligning with the highest standards of security and operational independence:

Data Ownership : All data is stored within the enterprise’s infrastructure, ensuring complete autonomy and privacy.

: All data is stored within the enterprise’s infrastructure, ensuring complete autonomy and privacy. Advanced Security Protocols: GPTBots provides enterprise-grade SLA guarantees, role-based access control, and encryption, safeguarding sensitive information and critical operations.

This approach is particularly valuable for industries such as finance, healthcare, and legal services, where data privacy and compliance are paramount.

Empowering Enterprises to Embrace AI with Confidence

GPTBots' integration of DeepSeek is more than just a technological advancement—it’s a commitment to empowering businesses to thrive in the AI-driven era. By combining DeepSeek’s advanced capabilities with GPTBots' enterprise-grade platform, businesses gain access to:

Customizable Solutions : Tailor AI deployments to specific business needs with GPTBots' no-code/low-code platform and robust APIs.

: Tailor AI deployments to specific business needs with GPTBots' no-code/low-code platform and robust APIs. Comprehensive Tool Ecosystem : From LinkedIn and HubSpot integrations to advanced image generation tools, GPTBots provides everything enterprises need to automate workflows and enhance productivity.

: From LinkedIn and HubSpot integrations to advanced image generation tools, GPTBots provides everything enterprises need to automate workflows and enhance productivity. End-to-End Support: From deployment to ongoing optimization, GPTBots offers professional services to ensure long-term success.



“GPTBots is committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to innovate and grow,” said Jerry Yin, VP of GPTBots.ai. “By integrating DeepSeek into our on-premise deployment solutions, we’re providing a powerful, secure, and flexible AI platform that drives measurable results across industries.”

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Silvia

Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@gptbots.ai

