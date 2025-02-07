OSS and BSS Market Sees Strong Growth, Reaching USD 66.2 billion by 2033 at 13.5% CAGR: AMR

OSS and BSS Market

The service segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years

Rise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX), and growing adoption of convergent billing systems are the major factors that drive the growth of the OSS & BSS market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐎𝐒𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 was valued at $19.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $66.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033. Rise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX), growing adoption of convergent billing systems, and rise in trend of outsourcing the OSS & BSS services boost the development of the global OSS & BSS market. However, the interoperability issues between legacy and new systems and increase in data security & privacy concerns among businesses hamper the OSS & BSS market growth. On the contrary, the growing adoption of cloud technology transforming the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of next-generation operating systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the OSS & BSS market during the forecast period. OSS & BSS solutions and services support back-office activities of a telecom network and maintain customer services. These components are commonly used to describe the information processing systems that are used by operators to manage their communications networks. These solutions and services help organizations to coordinate customers, resources, services, processes, and activities. It helps operators to design, operate, build, and maintain communications networks. The modern OSS & BSS can benefit organizations by gaining operational & market insights from big data, improving customer experience, improving operation efficiency, and predicting market trends. By solution type, the network planning & design segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the advent of 5G technology creating a new level of network performance, along with the growing usage of new technologies in telecom infrastructure. In addition, the surging trend of outsourcing the OSS & BSS services, along with the growing complexity of telecommunication networks presents a significant growth prospect for the OSS & BSS market. However, the interoperability issues between legacy and new systems and the increase in data security & privacy concerns among businesses hamper the OSS & BSS market growth. On the contrary, the growing adoption of cloud technology transforming the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of next-generation operating systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the OSS and BSS industry during the forecast period. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Accenture Inc. Amdocs Group Capgemini SA Cisco Systems, Inc. Comarch SA Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Infovista SAS Nokia Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the OSS & BSS market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. On the basis of industry vertical, the retail segment dominated the OSS and BSS industry in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the growing need for telecom operators to monetize their networks with next-generation OSS & BSS, along with the need to improve customer experience, reduce time to market, and increase the operational efficiency. However, the retail & e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising need among retail operators to efficiently address business activities such as inventory management, sales & channel management, and commissions drive the adoption of OSS & BSS tools across the retail & e-commerce sector. By type, the OSS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global OSS & BSS market revenue, due to the rising need to handle the network complexities in new deployments of 5G networks, along with the growing focus on real-time network monitoring and performance management. In response to the disruptions, there is a growing focus on developing more decentralized and resilient OSS and BSS solutions. Market vendors are substantially investing in cloud-based and edge computing technologies to lower dependency on any single geographic location. These technologies provide improved flexibility, scalability, and disaster recovery capabilities, allowing telecom operators to maintain operations despite geopolitical uncertainties. By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the OSS & BSS market revenue, owing to increasing technological advancements such as using artificial intelligence and machine learning have made OSS & BSS systems to predict and prevent network failures.

