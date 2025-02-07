UCLOUDLINK’s GlocalMe UniCord Solution Receives “Best of CES 2025: Breakthrough Award” from Android Authority

HONG KONG, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced that its GlocalMe UniCord solution has been awarded the “Best of CES 2025: Breakthrough Award” from Android Authority.

The “Best of CES 2025: Breakthrough Award” recognizes smaller, up-and-coming brands poised to disrupt consumer technology. Part of UCLOUDLINK’s expanding GlocalMe Life series of products, UniCord emerged as a standout among tens of thousands of highly competitive entries for its built-in cloud-SIM solutions and multiply positioning systems. UniCord was spotlighted as a “must-have for frequent travelers” anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need for multiple chargers and SIM cards.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, “We are very excited to see UniCord further solidify its market positioning as a pioneering travel essential with this award. This recognition underscores our commitment to redefine connectivity through user-centric innovation, offering travelers the convenience, flexibility, and more security to stay connected anytime and anywhere – whether for business or leisure. Such a strong endorsement will provide significant tailwinds for UniCord and our broader GlocalMe Life series for better connecting to the ideal network of life.”

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Daniel Gao Tel: +852-2180-6111 E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com Investor Relations: Christensen Advisory Christian Arnell, Managing Director Tel: +852-2117-0861 E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com

