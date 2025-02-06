Unified Command Provides Situational Update on Recovery Efforts - February 4, 2025

After extensive search and recovery operations, Unified Command confirms the recovery of 67 victims from the aircraft collision. At this time, 66 of the remains have been positively identified. This marks a significant step in bringing closure to the families and the community.

This effort was made possible through the tireless work of DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police and Fire Departments, fire and police departments across the National Capital Region, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, and the US Coast Guard. Their dedication and expertise have been instrumental in this complex and sensitive mission.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continues its work to ensure the dignified identification of remains and support the families through this process.

Our hearts are with the victims’ families as they navigate this tragic loss. We extend our deepest condolences and remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time.

With the identification process complete, Unified Command remains focused on clearing the remaining wreckage from the Potomac River. While all victims have been identified, salvage operations will continue with a strict commitment to the dignified recovery of any additional remains.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the US Coast Guard and the US Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving, continues wreckage removal operations, including major components of the regional jet. Large lifts will continue through Tuesday evening, with unloading expected when environmental and tidal conditions allow on Wednesday, February 5. Operations will then shift to recovering wreckage from the Black Hawk helicopter.

Additionally, the Metropolitan Police Department, DC Fire and EMS, regional partners, and the US Coast Guard will continue to search shorelines and other identified areas in the Potomac River for potential wreckage identification for recovery by salvage crews.

The community is reminded if you believe you have information related to the recovery efforts in the Potomac or Anacostia Rivers or on the shore, immediately call 911. Do not touch or remove the item(s). Following this guidance is critical to supporting the impacted families and investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), American and PSA Airlines, and District officials continue to provide support through the Family Assistance Center, ensuring families have access to vital resources.

Unified Command is grateful for the support from local, regional and federal partners, as well as the cooperation and generosity of the community.

Waterway Closure Reminder: The Potomac River north of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge remains closed to all watercraft until further notice.



Media Inquiries: For information on recovery operations, contact [email protected]. All updated regarding the NTSB investigation will be provided by the NTSB on X @NTSB_Newsroom.



To assist those impacted, the Greater Washington Community Foundation has set up a relief fund. Donations can be made at http://donate.thecommunityfoundation.org/dcatogether.

The Unified Command would like to recognize all of the agencies that have assisted throughout this incident, including:

District of Columbia Agencies

District of Columbia Department of Fire and Emergency Medical services (DCFEMS)

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA)

Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME)

Department of Energy and Environment

Virginia Agencies

Alexandria City Fire Department

Alexandria Police Department

Arlington County Fire and Rescue

Arlington Police Department

Fairfax City Fire and Rescue

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

Inova Employee Assistance Program

NCR-Incident Management Team

Prince William Fire and Rescue

Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Virginia Senator Warner's Office

Virginia State Police

Maryland Agencies

Anne Arundel Fire Department

Baltimore Fire Department

Baltimore Police Department

Charles County Fire Department

Charles County Sheriff's Office

Frederick, Maryland Fire Department

Howard County, Maryland Fire Department

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police

Maryland State Police

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue

Federal Agencies

Department of Defense (DOD)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI)

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB)

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Fire and EMS

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

Naval District Washington Fire and EMS Department (NDW)

United States Air Force

United States Army

United States Army Corps of Engineers

United States Capitol Police

United States Coast Guard

United States Customs and Border Protection

United States Navy

United States Park Police

United States Secret Service

Private Agencies

American Airlines

American Medical Response

Piedmont Airlines (Salisbury, Maryland)

City Cruises Inner Harbor Spirit