MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 27, 2025, to Monday, February 3, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 27, 2025, through Monday, February 3, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, January 27, 2025

A Rohm 38S .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the intersection of New York Avenue & Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Derrick Howard, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and No Permit. CCN: 25-012-575

A Western Field SB-100b 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 2400 15th Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-012-686

A Hi-Point C-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Torey Lewis Shields, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-012-907

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Wiltberger Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Damon Middleton, of Southwest, D.C., and 31-year-old Shareem Hall, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault on a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-013-383

A Davis Industries P-32 .32 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Madison Johnson, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-013-460

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Vankese Russell, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Resisting Arrest, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-013-468

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4900 block of Benning Road, Southeast. CCN: 25-013-481

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Del-Ton DTI-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle, and an Aero Precision M4E1 assault rifle (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-013-506

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Pete Covante Wiggins, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-013-933

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old John Taylor Hawkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-013-971

A Taurus PT-111 Pro 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 Third Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C. and 19-year-old Teonne Carson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-014-137

Thursday, January 30, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Salio Gassim Barry, of Columbus, OH, for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Present in Motor Vehicle Containing a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-014-160