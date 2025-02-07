Ashton Green Features 3-Bedroom Apartments for Rent in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashton Green is pleased to announce that their apartment complex features 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Newport News . The three-bedroom, 2-bath apartments cover approximately 1204 square feet and offer all the comfortable amenities residents need.The thoughtfully curated 3-bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Green feature open layouts and plenty of practical features to help residents feel at home. Each apartment comes with a balcony or patio, eat-in kitchen, high-speed internet access, in-unit washer and dryer connections, AC and heating, window coverings, and walk-in closets. The units are cable-ready and include high-end kitchen appliances.When residents choose the 3-bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Green, they will have access to numerous community features and amenities that enhance their quality of life. Ashton Green hosts planned social activities and scheduled events and features a pet park, picnic area, play area, swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and lounge. The on-site maintenance team is always on call to handle unexpected emergencies, and online services are also available.Anyone interested in learning about the 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Newport News can find out more by visiting the Ashton Green website or calling 1-757-796-6998.About Ashton Green: Ashton Green is a vibrant apartment community offering 2- and 3-bedroom apartment layouts to meet varying needs. The comfortable apartments feature everything residents need for a comfortable lifestyle, including fantastic community amenities. The apartment complex is conveniently located near shopping, dining, and entertainment.

