A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries

Distinguished Vehicle Design Competition Accepting Late Submissions Until February 28, 2025 for its Annual Recognition of Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Vehicle , Mobility and Transportation Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries. The competition, recognized for its rigorous evaluation process and commitment to design excellence, is accepting late submissions until February 28, 2025. This distinguished accolade celebrates outstanding achievements in vehicle design, mobility solutions, and transportation systems across the global automotive and transportation sectors.The award's significance extends beyond recognition, serving as a catalyst for innovation in the vehicle design industry. Previous laureates include Hero Motocorp for their groundbreaking Surge S32 Mobility Solution, Peter Kuczia for the sustainable Sunglider Public Transport System, and Luca Quintavalli for the innovative Olmedo HR High Roof Accessible Vehicle. These winning designs have demonstrated exceptional contributions to sustainable mobility and inclusive transportation solutions.The competition encompasses a comprehensive range of categories, including vehicle design, mobility innovations, transportation systems, and sustainable solutions. Eligibility extends to vehicle designers , engineering firms, public transportation agencies, brands, and manufacturers worldwide. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation phase, followed by nomination. Participants are required to submit high-quality visual documentation, including detailed imagery and technical specifications.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, vehicle industry professionals, journalists, and entrepreneurs. Assessment criteria include innovative material usage, aesthetic appeal, functionality, safety measures, environmental impact, and technological integration. This methodical approach ensures objective evaluation based on pre-established criteria, maintaining the competition's integrity and fairness.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, including the prestigious A' Design Award winner logo license, exhibition opportunities at international venues, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Additional benefits encompass worldwide PR campaigns, media exposure, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy.The award program plays a vital role in advancing society through superior vehicle design. By recognizing and promoting innovative transportation solutions, the competition encourages the development of more sustainable, accessible, and efficient mobility systems that enhance quality of life and environmental stewardship.Vehicle designers, mobility solution providers, transportation design studios, and related professionals are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The late submission period remains open until February 28, 2025, offering a final opportunity to gain international recognition for outstanding vehicle design achievements.About A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design AwardThe A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Award stands as a highly regarded international competition that recognizes excellence in vehicle design and transportation solutions. The award provides a platform for designers, companies, and manufacturers to showcase innovative mobility concepts that advance the transportation industry. Through rigorous evaluation processes and ethical principles, the competition aims to identify and celebrate designs that contribute to sustainable and efficient transportation systems.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award and Competition, based in Como, Italy, represents a prestigious international juried design competition established in 2008. Through a comprehensive blind peer-review process, the competition recognizes excellence across multiple design disciplines. The award program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community. Interested parties may explore past laureates, jury members, and submission details at:

