Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar appointed to lead El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas — Walter N. Slosar has been appointed Interim Chief Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector (EPT), assuming his role Feb. 2. With extensive experience in leadership and operations, Chief Slosar is well-prepared to guide the Sector in safeguarding a critical portion of the nation's border.

"I am honored to lead and serve alongside the dedicated men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol in the El Paso Sector," Chief Slosar said. "National security cannot exist without border security, and border security cannot exist without our Border Patrol Agents and Professional Staff. Our mission is to secure our borders and protect our communities. This mission will define every action we take, every goal we have, and every resource we use. I am determined to enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen partnerships with federal, state, local, and DoD enforcement partners to achieve our shared mission.”

Chief Slosar's distinguished 26-year career began Aug. 2, 1998, when he graduated from the 384th session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. His initial assignment was at the Santa Teresa Station (STN) in the El Paso Sector. Over the years, he has held various leadership positions at the HQ, Sector, and Station levels. Prior to this appointment, Chief Slosar served as Chief, Law Enforcement Operations Directorate (LEOD) in the Senior Executive Service at the U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters (USBP HQ) in Washington, D.C.

He also served as Chief, LEOD, USBP HQ; Assistant Chief, USBP HQ; Chief Patrol Agent (CPA), Big Bend Sector; CPA, Miami Sector; Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, EPT; Division Chief, LEOD, EPT; Patrol Agent in Charge (PAIC), STN, EPT; Acting CBP Attaché in Guatemala; CBP Advisor in Panama; PAIC, Fort Hancock Station (FHT), EPT; Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge, FHT, EPT; Field Operations Supervisor, STN, EPT; and Supervisory Border Patrol Agent, Ysleta Station and STN, EPT.