Global Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

What's The Growth Projection For The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market?

Size projections indicate substantial growth in the sotrovimab or xevudy market, from $XX million in 2024 to a promising figure of $XX million in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. Drivers for this historic period growth include increased prevalence of COVID-19, surged demand for effective monoclonal antibody treatments, heightened awareness for high-risk patient care, increased government funding, and collaborations among pharmaceutical companies.

In the next few years, the sotrovimab or xevudy market is projected to grow further to $XX million in 2029, at a CAGR of XX%. Rising emergence of new COVID-19 variants, increasing focus on monoclonal antibody therapies, expanding healthcare access in developing countries, increased government support for pandemic preparedness, and growing telehealth services for treatment delivery are factors that will spur this growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20383&type=smp

What's Driving Growth In The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market?

Growth in the sotrovimab or xevudy market is majorly driven by the surge in prevalence of COVID-19 cases. COVID-19, spread by the SARS-CoV-2 virus through respiratory droplets, ranges from mild fever symptoms to severe respiratory issues. The increasing number of COVID-19 cases is attributed to factors such as new virus variants, lower immunity, eased restrictions, seasonal indoor gatherings, and uneven vaccine coverage. Sotrovimab or Xevudy aims to neutralize the virus early in high-risk COVID-19 patients, thus preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization or death. High prevalence of COVID-19 cases is thus expected to bode well for sotrovimab or xevudy market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sotrovimab-or-xevudy-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Market Players In The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market?

Major companies behind the thriving sotrovimab or xevudy market are GSK plc; Vir Biotechnology Inc. These key industry players continuously strive to improve their market positions by investing in research and development, strategic collaborations, and expanding production capacities to increase drug access.

What's The Latest Trend In The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market?

The latest development in the sotrovimab or xevudy market is the strategic partnerships to boost resources for research and development, expand production capacities, and improve drug accessibility. For instance, GSK plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Vir Biotechnology Inc., in January 2022. With this partnership, they have announced a major agreement with the United States government to acquire additional supplies of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody authorized for the early treatment of COVID-19. This agreement aligns with the ongoing need for effective treatments as the pandemic continues to evolve, and reflects the broader strategy of GSK and Vir to ensure that sotrovimab stays accessible despite the emergence of new virus variants.

How Is The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Segmented?

The sotrovimab or xevudy market has been segmented as follows:

1 By Indication: COVID-19 Early Treatment; Post-Exposure Prophylaxis

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies

3 By End User: Pediatric; Adult; Geriatric.

What Does The Regional Spread Of The Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Look Like?

In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the sotrovimab or xevudy market. In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the sotrovimab or xevudy market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse for more similar reports-

Virus Filtration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/virus-filtration-global-market-report

Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herpes-simplex-virus-treatment-global-market-report

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-drug-conjugates-global-market-report

Get to know more about The Business Research Company. Leveraging more than 15000+ reports from 27 industries across 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company offers comprehensive, data-rich research and unique insights from industry leaders. With 1,500,000 datasets, detailed secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we can keep you ahead in the game.

For more, contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Or via email at info@tbrc.info

Stay ahead of the curve by following us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.