Investment Casting Market to Witness Robust Growth, Expected to Reach USD 29.48 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Investment Casting Market

The investment casting market drives precision manufacturing with cost efficiency and sustainability, meeting high-performance industry demands.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Investment Casting Market Size was valued at USD 18.16 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.48 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.36% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The demand for high precision and complex geometries primarily in aerospace and automotive, as well as in defense applications, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the Investment Casting Market.Get a Sample Report of Investment Casting Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4649 Key Players:- Arconic, Inc. (Aluminum and titanium investment castings)- Doncasters Group Ltd. (Superalloy investment castings)- Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Steel and non-ferrous investment castings)- MetalTek International (Custom investment castings in various metals)- Signicast (Precision investment castings in steel and stainless steel)- Precision Castparts Corp (Berkshire Hathaway) (Aerospace and industrial investment castings)- Zollern GmbH and Co. KG (Investment castings for various industries)- Impro Precision Industries Limited (Investment casting, machining, and assembly services)- Rogers Corp. (High-performance investment castings for electronics)- Alcoa Corporation (Aluminum investment castings)- Apex Foundry (Investment castings for aerospace and automotive sectors)- Eisenmann Corporation (Industrial and custom investment castings)- Castrol (Investment castings for automotive applications)- Lisi Aerospace (Investment castings for aerospace components)- Kern-Liebers Group (Precision investment castings for various applications)- Töddler Foundry (Investment castings in carbon steel and stainless steel)- Luminant Capital (Investment castings for energy applications)- Ferrostaal GmbH (Investment castings for engineering and manufacturing)- Harrison Castings Ltd. (Aluminum and zinc investment castings)- Shaanxi Tisky International (Investment casting services in various alloys)Segmental AnalysisBy Application, the aerospace & defense segment dominated the market with over 46.02% of the share in 2023.Investment cast products are very important in the logistics industry where they are used in the production of components such as cable clamps, ball bearings, fuel valves, fuel manifolds, landing gear, brake systems, pitot probes and many sensors. As precision and reliability become more critical to these applications, the aerospace and defense segment remains the largest contributor to the investment casting market and is expected to make additional investments in this respect.The North America region held a dominant position in the Investment Casting Market in 2023, accounting for over 38.02% of the market share.The high performance of creation is due to use of venture projecting for making high worth segments in numerous significant enterprises, for example, flying, guard, oil and gas, and clinical areas. The combination of these advantages, along with North America’s advanced industrial infrastructure and established aerospace & defense sector, have contributed to the successful implementation of investment casting technologies.Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by the expansion of automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery manufacturing sectors within the region. The increasing adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques and low-cost production in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the growth in investment casting demand in the region. It has a large array of small and medium-sized manufacturers, making it an important investment casting product and markets.Recent Developments- In May 2024: GF Casting Solutions AG invested over USD 184 million in a new manufacturing facility located in Augusta, Georgia. This facility will focus on producing high-precision aluminum cast parts for the aerospace and automotive industries. The investment aims to strengthen the company’s market presence and cater to the increasing demand for lightweight, high-performance components.Buy Full Research Report on Investment Casting Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4649 About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

