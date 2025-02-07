North West Legislature on Parks and Tourism Board not attending oversight meeting

The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism chaired by Hon. Mpho Khunou has expressed its disappointment with the non-attendance of the MEC for the Department of Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, MEC Bitsa Lenkopane along with the Acting Head of the Department (HOD) Mr Relebohile Mafokane and all Board Members of Parks and Tourism Board who were scheduled to attend an oversight meeting that was held on Tuesday, 04 February 2025.

Although the Committee has noted formal apologies sent by the MEC and HOD, but it was not provided with any apology for the non-attendance of Board members of Parks and Tourism Board. According to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) the Board is expected to account and appear before the committee.

“I need to remind the Board that failure to appear before the Committee is tantamount to contempt of the Legislature. Failure to attend meetings of the legislature is a contempt of the Legislature, as per the Rule 321 of the North Provincial Legislature Standing Rules.

“Section 49 of the Public Finance Management Act designates the Board of an entity as its Accounting Authority, making it responsible for financial and governance matters. Additionally, Section 115 of the Constitution grants the Legislature the power to summon any provincial organ of state to account before it. Read together, these provisions provide clear legal grounds for the Legislature to summon the Board directly to answer for the entity’s affairs,” said Hon Khunou.

Amongst issues that the department was expected to respond to was the delayed payment of salaries at the entity and uncertainties on whether salaries will be paid at the end of February and March; drastic decline in revenue collection in Parks and Tourism Board; instability at senior management level as illustrated by the numerous resignations of Acting Chief Executive Officers; illegal poaching of rhinos which have not been reported to the Portfolio Committee and other concerning matters within Parks Board and Tourism Board and the Department.

