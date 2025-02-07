Minister Leon Schreiber welcomes endorsement of progress and reform agenda at Home Affairs in State of the Nation Address

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, is delighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s endorsement of the progress, reform, and digital transformation agenda at the Department of Home Affairs.

Minister Schreiber said: “As the custodian of all identity, civics and immigration services, Home Affairs is the linchpin for the digital transformation of government. Our five-year vision to deliver Home Affairs @ home, as announced in September last year, is built entirely around the digitalisation and automation of all services and processes, in alignment with the President’s announcement.”

In addition to acknowledging the progress at Home Affairs to deal with long-standing backlogs, the President also confirmed during SONA that Home Affairs will, during the next 12 months:

Build the first components of digital ID to eliminate identity fraud, expand social and financial inclusion, and ensure access for all “at a touch;”

Launch a modern Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system – driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning – to automate tourist and short-stay visas; and

Implement the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) to boost tourism from the burgeoning source markets of China and India.

Minister Schreiber concluded: “I am grateful for the President’s support for our digital transformation agenda. We have already hit the ground running, and the President’s SONA announcements will help us to further accelerate our implementation of these game-changing reforms.”

