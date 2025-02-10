The Vivaglobin Global Market Report 2025: An Overview of Predicted Growth, Key Players, and Market Drivers

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Vivaglobin Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Vivaglobin Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

In recent years, the size of the vivaglobin market has seen significant growth. It is estimated to increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of XX%. This notable growth in the historic period can be directly linked to the rise in the geriatric population, the increase in healthcare expenditure, the rise in disposable income, the growing prevalence of neurological disorders, and the increase of hospitals.

The growing size of the vivaglobin market forecasts a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%, leading to a market value of $XX million by 2029. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders, an increase in clinical trials, and a rise in research and development investments. Other influencing factors include a rise in obesity rates and more incidences of autoimmune disorders. Significant trends projected to impact the market during the forecast period include personalized medicine, facility expansion, strategic collaboration, and technological advancement.

What Drives The Vivaglobin Market Growth?

Vivaglobin, a product necessary in combating infections, is seeing an increase in demand, directly resulting from the rise in primary immunodeficiency diseases PI. Primary immunodeficiency diseases are a group of disorders affecting the immune system's ability to fight off infections, sparking a higher susceptibility to illnesses. This increase is due to advancements in diagnosting techniques, heightened awareness of these conditions, and improved genetic testing. The supply of antibodies through subcutaneous administration enables the immune system to combat infections effectively and reduces the chances of recurrent illnesses. Notably, in a report published by Thermo Fisher, a US-based life science and clinical research company in August 2023, it was estimated that around 6 million people globally suffer from a PID, with about 5,000 cases in the UK alone.

Who Are The Key Players In The Vivaglobin Market?

In this rapidly growing market, key industry players include CSL Behring GmbH, who have built a solid reputation in the industry.

How Is The Vivaglobin Market Segmented?

The vivaglobin market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Indication: Primary Immune Deficiency PID; Secondary Immune Deficiency SID; Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy CIDP; Other indications

2 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Specialty Pharmacies

3 By End User: Adult; Geriatric; Pediatric

Regional Analysis Of Vivaglobin Market:

When looking at the geographical spread, it's noteworthy that North America was the largest region in the Vivaglobin Market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The other regions featured in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

