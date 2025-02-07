Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Siyazama Klipland Farm in De Doorns as part of post-State of the Nation Address oversight visit, 7 Feb

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Mzwanele Nyhontso, will visit Siyazama Klipland Farm in De Doorns on Friday, 7 February 2025 as part of a post-SONA oversight visit. Siyazama Klipland Farm is a land reform farm that produces table grapes for the export market. The farm was acquired through the department's Proactive Land Acquisition Strategy (PLAS) and is being leased to previously disadvantaged farmers in De Doorns.

The purpose of this visit is to oversee the department’s implementation of the land reform programme and interventions meant to redress the economic imbalances of the past and to support the development of successful Black commercial farmers. During this visit, Minister Nyhontso will engage the lessees of the farm and farm workers to determine the level of success of the land reform project, its impact on beneficiaries and economic development, and the challenges they face.

The visit will take place as follows:

Venue : Siyazama Klipland Farm (N1 Road, Hex Valle y, De Doorns)

Date : Friday 07 February 2025

Time : 09:00

