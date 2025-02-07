Submit Release
Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa meets with representatives of senior traditional leaders and headmen/headwomen on safer initiation in Eastern Cape, 8 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will engage with representatives of senior traditional leaders, headmen, and headwomen in the Eastern Cape to strengthen efforts towards ensuring a safer initiation season. The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the tragic loss of lives during initiation, and it will focus on deriving concrete steps to implement in pursuit of preventing fatalities and upholding the integrity of this sacred cultural practice.

A key objective of the meeting is to engage in frank and robust discussions and find permanent resolutions to ensure that the upcoming initiation seasons are conducted seamlessly, with zero fatalities. This engagement forms part of a broader national effort to enhance the safety of traditional initiation and will also contribute to the review and enforcement of the Customary Initiation Act, which sets clear guidelines for the conduct of initiation schools.

The Minister will be joined by the Deputy Minister of COGTA, Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo and MEC of Eastern Cape COGTA, Mr Zolile Williams.

Members of the media are invited to cover the meeting as follows:

Date: 8 February 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: Savoy Hotel, Umtata , Eastern Cape

For media enquiries:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

#SaferInitiation #ZeroDeaths
#AllMunicipalitiesMustWork

#GovZAUpdates

