Minister Dean Macpherson inspects Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance in Kouga Local Municipality, 7 Feb

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will visit the stalled Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance project in Hankey, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 7 February 2025, to inspect the state of the project and devise a way forward.

Minister Macpherson will be joined by the Executive Mayor of Kouga Local Municipality, Hattingh Bornman.

The Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance project, launched ten years ago at a cost of R200 million to the state, remains incomplete. It has been identified by the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure as one of its Top 10 failed priority projects, necessitating urgent ministerial intervention.

The Minister will use the oversight visit to announce concrete steps on how the Department plans to complete the project as soon as possible while minimising any further costs to the state.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 07 February, 2025

Time: 13:30

Street address: Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance, R330, Hankey, 6350

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/KwT3Qd9qufopuU5Y9

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to the Minister

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 0276

