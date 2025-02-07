Deputy Minister Andries Nel visits Mitchells Plain Police Station, 7 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr. Andries Nel, will visit the Mitchells Plain Police Station on Friday, 07 February 2025, to assess the progress of the Integrated Person Management (IPM) solution, a key component of the government's Integrated Justice System (IJS) project.

The IPM solution streamlines the management of detainees from arrest to court processing, enabling seamless collaboration between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD). It allows for the enrolment of biometric data, instant identity verification, and status checks against critical databases, including the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), SAPS criminal records, the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO), and the Child Protection Register (CPR).

The IPM system will, for example, enable an officer performing an arrest to immediately access an individual’s criminal history, check for any warrants, and confirm their identity against various government databases, all in real-time. This eliminates the need for manual checks, reduces delays, and ensures faster, more accurate processing.

The demonstration will be led by Mr. Nicholas Munyai, Portfolio Head for the Integrated Justice System, alongside the Technology Management Services (TMS) team from SAPS. This event highlights how technology is enhancing the efficiency and coordination of justice services.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : 07 February 2025

Time : 12h00

Venue : Mitchells Plain Police Station, 1st Avenue Eastridge, Mitchells Plain, Western Cape Province.

RSVP: For media confirmations contact, please contact Mr Kgomotso Makinta 083 516 9118.

