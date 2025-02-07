MFA Spokesperson’s Comments on Gaza

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan reaffirmed in Parliament on 4 February 2025 Singapore’s long-standing support for the right of the Palestinian people to a homeland of their own. A negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to this long-standing conflict. Singapore will work closely with the Palestinian Authority, especially through our Enhanced Technical Assistance Package, to enhance their capacity for administration and reconstruction. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 7 FEBRUARY 2025

