Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Surges with Advancements in Manufacturing, Projected at $ 420.30 Million by 2032

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market

Friction Stir Welding Market Expands as Aerospace and Automotive Industries Drive Demand for Advanced Welding Solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market Size was valued at USD 232.50 Million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 420.30 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast Period 2024-2032. The development of the Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is majorly credited to the rising demand for superior quality and defect-free welds in sectors like aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.Get a Sample Report of Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4436 Key Players:- ETA Technology- YAMAZAKI MAZAK CORPORATION- FOOKE GmbH- PAR Systems- Hitachi Power Solutions Co., Ltd.- NITTO SEIKI CO., LTD.- Grenzebach Group- Bond Technologies- PTG- Groupe TRA-C industriesSegmental AnalysisFixed FSW Equipment and Aerospace Sector Drive Market Growth, Leading Segments in 2023By Type- Fixed FSW Equipment- Mobile FSW Equipment- Robotic FSW Equipment- OthersThe fixed FSW equipment segment dominated the market, with a revenue share of 40.1% in 2023. This part mainly focuses on the usage of these systems in industrial/paints for mass, consistent weld productions. As a result, the use of these systems is on the increase, as they produce seamless, high-quality, defect-free welds with very little distortion of the material.By End Use- Aerospace- Automotive- Shipbuilding- Railways- OthersThe aerospace segment is projected to retain the highest share of the market. In 2023, it generated 29.9% of the overall revenue of the market. The equipment’s precision in fabricating high-strength, defect-free welds has made it a crucial tool in the manufacturing of airplane parts, specifically fuselages, wings, and fuel tanks. The rising production of commercial and military aircraft is estimated to drive the friction stir welding equipment market demand in the aerospace industry.North America dominated the market, holding over 38.02% of the total share in 2023, with strong demand from both the aerospace and automotive sectors.The region has adopted Friction Stir Welding (FSW) technology due to its advanced manufacturing capabilities and commitment to producing high-quality, long-lasting products. The U. S. and Canada both are making significant investments to modernize manufacturing processes to reduce energy consumption and increase environmental sustainability. Moreover, increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles, along with key aerospace companies, are expected to fuel the growth of the FSW equipment market in North AmericaBuy Full Research Report on Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4436 Recent Developments:- In September 2023: ESAB unveiled the Rebel FSW, a groundbreaking friction stir welding device designed with user-friendliness and versatility in mind. By incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as adaptive control technology and automatic parameter optimization, the Rebel FSW ensures seamless welding of a range of materials and thicknesses. This innovative product demonstrates ESAB's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions to meet the evolving demands of the global friction stir welding market.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

