CE expresses support for Macao’s ice hockey team for the Asian Winter Games

MACAU, February 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, arrived in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, in the evening on Thursday (6 February), for a visit encompassing the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025. In Harbin, he met with the Macao, China sports delegation.

A total of 28 athletes is representing Macao in the upcoming Winter Games. The delegation will be taking part in the male ice hockey competition.

The Chief Executive went to the Harbin Ice Hockey Arena shortly after arriving in the city, and met with the Macao, China sports delegation to give them encouragement.

The President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macao, China, Mr Chan Chak Mo, and the head of the Macao, China sports delegation, Mr Pun Weng Kun, briefed Mr Sam on the preparatory work done by the athletes.

Mr Sam urged the athletes to do their best in the competition, while also enjoying the fun of the Games. He also asked the athletes to promote exchanges with their counterparts from other regions, to raise the profile of Macao.