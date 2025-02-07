Adelaide welcomes the Year of the Snake

Release date: 07/02/25

The city will come alive tomorrow to celebrate one of the most significant multicultural events in Adelaide, the 22nd Lunar New Year Street Party.

On Saturday 8 February 2025, from 12pm to 9pm, tens of thousands of people are expected to flood the streets of our famous Chinatown precinct to experience Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Snake.

In the Chinese zodiac, the Snake is associated with wisdom, charm, elegance and transformation and Adelaide’s Chinatown precinct will certainly be transformed for the night.

A huge central stage will host an array of art, music and cultural performances during the afternoon, while speciality stalls and food trucks will be set up along Gouger Street, offering delicious Asian street food and drinks.

Colourful lion dances will also be roaming Chinatown and the Market District, guiding visitors to all the fun of the street party.

As in previous years, dedicated volunteers will be on hand to help get Adelaide’s Year of the Snake off to a great start.

For over two decades, Adelaide’s Lunar New Year Street Party has helped promote Asian cultures to the broader community. It also demonstrates the enduring contribution different cultural groups have made, and continue to make, to the economic, social and cultural life of our great state.

The South Australian government has made a $30,000 contribution towards this year’s event.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison

Over the years, the Lunar New Year Street party has established itself as one of the most popular and significant multicultural events on our events calendar.

As a government that values multiculturalism in our state, we are very excited and proud to be supporting an event that speaks to a long and proud history of the Chinese language, culture, and tradition.

Over many decades, South Australia’s Chinese-Australian community leaders have opened up invaluable networks with local Chinese business leaders that have helped create new opportunities for trade, commerce and tourism.

As a multicultural community, celebrating the many vibrant established, as well as new, and emerging cultures we have across our state is the best way to embrace diversity and encourage connections among different cultures and nationalities.

Attributable to Wayne Chao, President Chinatown Adelaide South Australia Inc.

The Chinatown Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party is a true reflection of South Australia’s rich multicultural spirit, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The snake symbolizes wisdom, resilience, and transformation—qualities that resonate deeply with our diverse and dynamic community.

This event is not just a celebration of tradition but also a reminder of the strength and unity that multiculturalism brings to our state. We are proud to continue this vibrant tradition, welcoming thousands of South Australians to experience the sights, sounds, and flavors of Lunar New Year right here in the heart of Adelaide.