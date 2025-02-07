SA leads the nation in Housing Scoreboard

Release date: 07/02/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government’s efforts to address the housing crisis have been recognised by a leading national industry body, with South Australia ranked number one in HIA’s Housing Policy Scoreboard.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) Scoreboard benchmarks each state and territory according to ten critical housing supply policies and mechanisms that are advantageous to the promotion of housing supply, with SA topping the nation.

This report recognised the Premier’s Housing Roadmap which features more than 100 initiatives to help the industry build more homes faster.

South Australia emerges with the most praise-worthy housing roadmap… The state has employed an advantageous blend of planning innovation, skills investment and housing affordability policies.

HIA Housing Policy Scoreboard 2025

In the months since the Housing Roadmap was unveiled, the State Government has already implemented dozens of initiatives such as introducing a nation first infrastructure scheme, created a builders panel for small government led projects, streamlined planning efficiencies to cut assessment timeframes and already laid 2000 metres of new water mains as part of the record $1.5 billion expansion to the water and sewer network.

This latest accolade follows similar results with SA leading the nation in the last two HIA Housing Scorecards, while the Property Council of Australia recognised confidence in our property sector is the highest in the country.

It comes after the Business Council of Australia described South Australia as the best place to do business and ranked SA’s planning system the best in the nation.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

It’s a national housing crisis but State Governments are key to resolving the issues.

This is a Government that takes action.

Through our Housing Roadmap we are making changes, introducing policies and funding considerable investments to increase the supply of homes.

The government is working with the property and development industry to unlock more land so they can build the houses we need now.

As we continue to implement various initiatives from the Housing Roadmap we will make it even easier and faster to build more homes for South Australians.

Attributable to Stephen Knight, HIA Regional Director for South Australia

South Australia has made significant progress in removing barriers to housing supply.

The government’s Housing Roadmap is helping to streamline approvals, bring land to market faster, and reduce red tape, all of which are critical to getting more homes built.

The state has taken a leadership role in housing policy, but we can’t afford to slow down.