How the Microservices Architecture Market is Expected to Hit $8,073 Million by 2026 - Key Growth Drivers & Players

The microservices architecture market grows as digital transformations rise, connected devices proliferate, & cloud-based solutions see increased adoption.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, The global microservices architecture market was valued at $2,073.00 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $ 8,073.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026.Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions such as software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) among enterprises and increase in the use of connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, fitness trackers and others are driving the market growth for microservices architecture industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5994 Moreover, factors such as improvement in fault isolation, eradication of long-term commitment on single technology and easy platform for new developers drives microservices architecture market growth. However, security and compliance issues while implementation of microservice architecture hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, emergence of IoT technology in microservice architecture and adoption of virtualization are anticipated to create major opportunities for the market.Based on region, North America contributed to more than half of the global microservices architecture market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its top status till 2026, owing to the presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 23.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increase in adoption of microservices architecture in telecom applications, development of data centers, and surge in penetration rate of connected devices in this province.By component, the solutions segment garnered major microservices architecture market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to wide adoption of MSA across various industry verticals for the development of the software which includes public safety, public works, and utility companies. In addition to this, rise in the adoption of the cloud-based SaaS providers in the enterprise business functionality has fueled the need to integrate the multiple application providers and services to support the enterprise. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/microservices-architecture-market/purchase-options Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment dominated the global microservices architecture market share in 2018 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the forecast period as number of organizations in regulated industries have no option and they had to choose an on-premise model because of the need to tightly control data and document processes. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the adoption of hybrid cloud across various end-user industries which is driving the cloud microservice architecture market, as number of enterprises are in different stages of cloud adoption. The hybrid cloud provides them maximum flexibility to explore new products and business models.By organization size, large enterprises dominated the global microservices architecture market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. As number of large organizations such as Amazon and Netflix are adopting microservices architecture to enable hyperscale and continuous deliver complex applications. Rather than going to the traditional approaches, number of large enterprises are adopting DevOps and agile practices to deliver applications quickly and to deploy them with lower failure rate which fuels the growth of the microservices architecture market.In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to witness high adoption of microservices architecture solutions and services. The dominance of this industry is attributed to an increase in the customer data and financial information which need to be protected and stored. In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to witness high adoption of microservices architecture solutions and services. The dominance of this industry is attributed to an increase in the customer data and financial information which need to be protected and stored. Further, the adoption of cloud microservices architecture infrastructure has increased mainly due to the increasing financial services, IT automation, and reforms in economy and banking services worldwide. Also, it microservices architecture helps BFSI organizations in improving the application development process, streamlining business operations, and enhancing customer experience which again fuels the growth of this segment. However, the healthcare segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the upcoming years. 