Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Recognizes Orting High School Student for Honoring Veteran

OLYMPIA, WA – An Orting student breathes new life into the concept of 'civic duty,' showcasing the true meaning of community responsibility in everyday actions.

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) recently honored Kellen Bradley, a 14-year-old Orting High School student, for his remarkable act of respect and kindness toward a Veteran during a surprise ceremony held at the school.

While visiting his grandfather in Puyallup, Kellen came across an estate sale where he found a shadow box containing a burial flag in the rain among items marked "free." Recognizing the importance of preserving the legacy of the deceased veteran, Kellen decided to bring the shadow box containing the flag to the nearby Washington Soldiers Home in Orting.

“I took it because I felt like the (estate sale owner) shouldn't have to throw that away,” said Kellen during an interview captured honoring his selfless act. “It was a soldier that had fought for us in the Navy, and I felt like it was the least that I could have done for him. I really like to support those who have supported us and have been through everything for us.”

The shadow box belonged to a Navy Veteran and Kellen's respectful act has ensured that the Veteran’s memory is honored and preserved properly.

"Kellen's actions demonstrate the community respect and gratitude we all owe to our Veterans,” said WDVA Director David Puente Jr. “His thoughtfulness at such a young age is truly commendable, and because of his efforts, this Navy Veteran’s memory and service continue to be recognized."

WDVA Director, David Puente Jr. presented Kellen Bradley with a Certificate of Appreciation for his act of goodwill and community service.

“It was kind of odd to me today, that we had all the directors come out and honor a kid, you just don’t see that very often,” said Orting High School Principal Cliff Fries. “I don’t see people in authority and people in power take the time to reach out and take care of our youth. So, I think it’s pretty special to have the department do that, for something they didn’t have to do and that nobody knew about. They could have just as easily said, thanks kid, and thrown the flag on the shelf and that’s not what they did. I’m just really thankful.”

The ceremony was held at Orting High School in front of teachers, leadership and several of Kellen’s family members. Kellen was formally recognized for his above and beyond character and dedication to honoring our nation's heroes.

“Community service is really a strong focal point in our district, parallel with a thread around dignity and elevating the dignity of every child and citizens of Orting, and our partnership with the Soldiers home runs deep, said Superintendent Ed Hatzenbeler. “They've (Washington Soldiers Home) been in this area as long as we've been a district, so this has been a big focus for our kids to fundraise and support.

We definitely try to elevate that idea around service, community and military background and we really try to develop that sense of connection and of partnership, not only with the community and broad terms, but also that partnership with our soldiers and Veterans.”

Kellen ended with a message on why he took the time to go above and beyond, “they put in the maximum effort so this country can stay running and I felt like… it was the least I could do, to give a little love back to them.”

