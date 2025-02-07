Future of Mobile Marketing: $57,850 Million Market Opportunity Fueled by Digital Commerce Trends

Mobile Marketing Markets

The growing reputation of on-demand businesses, rise in omnichannel shopping adoption, and demand for customization drive the global mobile marketing market.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Mobile Marketing Market by Component, Channel, Platform, Organization Size, and Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global mobile marketing market was valued at $11 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $57.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2030.Mobile marketing is a multi-channel digital marketing strategy aimed at reaching targeted audiences through smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices via websites, email, SMS, MMS, social media, and mobile apps. The market's growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of on-demand business models, the increasing demand for omnichannel shopping experiences, and the growing need for personalized consumer engagement. Businesses are leveraging strategic initiatives to enhance product sales and profitability. However, challenges such as complexities in integrating electronic data interchange (EDI), data synchronization, and bias in operational data could hinder growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) within mobile marketing solutions is expected to generate valuable business insights, improving profit margins. Additionally, the expanding cloud-based business model presents lucrative growth opportunities for the market. In 2020, the platform segment led the global mobile marketing market and is expected to maintain its dominance due to the growing need for analyzing consumer behavior to develop successful product portfolios. The increasing demand for online food delivery, transportation, and other technology-driven services further accelerates this segment's growth. The rise of all-in-one platform integration tools is set to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Meanwhile, the services segment is anticipated to experience significant growth, fueled by the growing popularity of multi-channel platforms that rely heavily on mobile technology.From an industry perspective, the retail and e-commerce sector dominated the market in 2020, a trend expected to continue due to the growing number of mobile users. Integrating AI-powered chatbots and voice assistants in retail has enhanced customer engagement and insights, further boosting market demand. Consequently, software adoption within this sector is expected to increase substantially, leading to a high CAGR. By Component: The mobile marketing market was primarily driven by the platform segment in 2020, contributing the largest share due to the increasing adoption of automated marketing solutions. However, the services segment, which includes consulting, integration, and managed services, is projected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as businesses seek expert guidance for optimizing mobile marketing strategies.By Channel: Among the various mobile marketing channels, the messaging segment emerged as the highest revenue generator in 2020. This was fueled by the widespread use of SMS, push notifications, and in-app messaging for customer engagement, promotions, and transactional communications. The growing preference for personalized and real-time interactions continues to drive this segment.By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) dominated the mobile marketing market in 2020, leveraging cost-effective mobile marketing strategies to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement. However, large enterprises are expected to witness the highest growth rate, driven by increased investments in data-driven mobile campaigns, AI-powered customer targeting, and omnichannel marketing strategies. By Industry: The retail and e-commerce sector accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020, benefiting from the rise of mobile commerce, personalized promotions, and location-based marketing. Meanwhile, the healthcare industry is projected to grow at the fastest rate, as mobile marketing plays a crucial role in patient engagement, telemedicine promotions, and health-related awareness campaigns.By Region: North America held the largest market share in 2020, driven by high smartphone penetration, advanced digital marketing infrastructure, and significant investments in mobile advertising. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth, fueled by the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry, increasing mobile internet users, and the growing adoption of mobile payment solutions.Overall, the mobile marketing market is evolving rapidly, with businesses focusing on AI-driven personalization, interactive content, and cross-channel integration to maximize customer engagement and conversion rates. The mobile marketing market size post-COVID-19 is projected to grow from $12.73 billion in 2021 to $57.86 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 18.3%. The pandemic accelerated digital transformation, with businesses shifting operations online to comply with social distancing measures. This transition fueled the demand for mobile marketing, particularly in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and public services. The growing need for customer engagement, retention, and loyalty further strengthened the market's expansion. Key PlayersProminent companies operating in the mobile marketing industry include Airship, Swrve, Vibes, Adobe, Braze, Acoustic, Localytics, Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP. 