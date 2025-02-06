New legislation will accelerate B.C. renewable energy projects

CANADA, February 6 - To ensure rapid permitting and robust regulation of renewable energy projects, the Province will introduce legislation in spring 2025 allowing the regulation of renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar, to move under the authority of the BC Energy Regulator (BCER). Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, made the announcement in the presence of successful First Nations and clean-energy partners who gathered to celebrate the signing of their electricity purchase agreements (EPAs) with BC Hydro, which will generate between $5 billion and $6 billion in private capital spending throughout the province.

The legislation will also enable the BCER to be the primary regulatory authority for authorizations associated with the construction of the North Coast Transmission Line (NCTL) and other high-voltage electricity transmission projects. This will help accelerate the expansion of British Columbia’s electricity grid and meet the demand in growth arising from critical mineral and metal mining, port electrification, hydrogen and fuel processing, and shipping projects under consideration.

“Along with other natural resources projects, these critical projects have been identified by the Province as priorities that are ready to move forward, with the potential to generate significant employment to support our economy in the face of potential tariffs by the U.S. government,” said Dix. “Now, with electricity purchase agreements signed by all of the wind and solar projects selected in the recent BC Hydro Call for Power and the BC Energy Regulator poised to be regulator for permitting these projects, British Columbia is on a clear trajectory to deliver the clean, affordable and reliable power people and industry need, and meaningfully grow and diversify our economy.”

This announcement builds on the Province's intent to exempt all future wind projects from the environmental assessment process, including the nine wind projects that are now under signed electricity purchase agreements with BC Hydro. It will create a single-window permitting process for renewable energy projects. The BC Energy Regulator will take a staged approach, focusing initially on the North Coast Transmission Line and other prescribed high-voltage transmission lines, and the wind and solar projects.

The new legislation, to be introduced by the Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions, will extend the BC Energy Regulator’s existing legal authorities and responsibilities to the new development activities relevant to the different energy projects.

The BC Energy Regulator is an experienced organization that has demonstrated expertise at getting projects moving quickly, while providing robust regulatory oversight through the lifecycle of projects. This is a natural evolution of the BC Energy Regulator’s role, which initially focused on oil, gas and geothermal development, then expanded to include hydrogen, ammonia and methanol, and now to renewable energy. The BC Energy Regulator will bring its expertise and capacity to the province’s broader stewardship efforts for water, land and resources.

“The BC Energy Regulator is committed to permitting efficiency and robust regulatory oversight of B.C.’s oil, gas and other energy resources,” said Michelle Carr, commissioner and chief executive officer, BC Energy Regulator. “With our single-window approach to permitting through the full lifecycle of development, commitment to operational excellence and stewardship in the public interest, commitment to First Nation consultation and management of land-owner interests, the BC Energy Regulator is well positioned to apply that expertise to renewables and to support the province’s transition to low-carbon energy.”

The Province is committed to working in co-operation with First Nations partners, and is engaging with Nations across the province on the approach to the proposed legislation.

“Designating the BCER as the single regulator for renewables helps ensure B.C. can meet its growing electricity demand and bring renewable energy projects online sooner,” said Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia. “In the 2024 Call for Power, 11 CEBC members, including First Nations and industry leaders, were selected as successful proponents for both wind and solar projects, demonstrating how meaningful partnerships drive major projects and deliver sustainable energy solutions. An effective regulatory framework must foster investment in these collaborations, uphold Indigenous rights and title, and maintain B.C.’s world-class environmental standards. We look forward to working alongside government, First Nations and industry to shape a clean-energy future that benefits all British Columbians.”

The BC Energy Regulator has a team of more than 300 professionals in seven offices located throughout B.C. Subject-matter experts include biologists, engineers, hydrologists, agrologists, compliance and enforcement officers, First Nations liaison officers, heritage conservation officers and archeologists. The BC Energy Regulator will hire additional staff and subject-matter experts as authorities are added.

Quick Facts:

Under the Clean Energy Act, a renewable or clean resource means biomass, biogas, geothermal heat, hydro, solar, ocean, wind (small scale) or any other prescribed resource.

The new act would provide an enabling framework for government to extend the various powers and authorities of the BC Energy Regulator under the Energy Resource Activities Act through new regulations that would apply to specified transmission and generation projects.

Government is not contemplating other changes to the environmental assessment triggers for renewable energy projects.

Environmental assessments will still be required for projects that exceed thresholds identified in the Reviewable Projects Regulation.

Learn More:

To learn more about the BC Energy Regulator, visit: https://www.bc-er.ca/