Los Angeles Floral Company Names Keigo Sato Artist-in-Residence, Unveils Debut Preserved Floral Collection

Keigo Sato, born in Hiroshima, was inspired by nature and his family's green design roots. With a Master’s in Landscape Architecture, he found his niche in preserved floral design. At LAFC, he blends Japanese minimalism with American vintage aesthetics. Signature pieces from LAFC's debut collection. Pictured left to right, Eternal Ember (永遠の焔), Kokoro Sphere (こころのカタチ), Pickled Plum Quilt (梅干キルト), Yayoi’s Red Dot (弥生の水玉模様). LAFC crafts preserved florals and quilts, blending Japanese tradition with modern design. Guided by 温故知新 (onko chishin), it honors heritage while innovating with sustainability and artistry.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Floral Company (LAFC) is proud to announce the debut of its first preserved floral collection, created by artist-in-residence, renowned Japanese floral artist Keigo Sato, alongside the launch of its online store . Keigo Sato’s signature preserved floral arrangements and LAFC’s handcrafted quilts are now available to the general public, bringing the artistry of Japanese craftsmanship into any home.LAFC is a design studio specializing in preserved floral arrangements and handcrafted quilts, blending traditional Japanese techniques with contemporary aesthetics. Dedicated to sustainability and artistry, LAFC creates lasting works that honor both nature and heritage craftsmanship. Inspired by the philosophy of 温故知新 (onko chishin)—“embracing the past to discover the new”—LAFC honors heritage artistry while innovating for the modern era.Intertwining Japanese and American CraftsmanshipA master of preserved floral design, Keigo Sato brings a globally recognized expertise to LAFC. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, and raised in a family of green designers, he studied Landscape Architecture at Tokyo Agriculture University before shifting to floral artistry. His work, influenced by Japanese minimalism and American vintage aesthetics, has been showcased across Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and Russia. Today, at LAFC, he merges heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, redefining floral artistry for a modern audience. Keigo Sato’s collection showcases his signature preserved botanical techniques, capturing the fleeting beauty of nature and transforming it into enduring works of art.“My work is more than creating art with preserved flowers—it is about honoring their spirit beyond time. In Japan, nature and art have always been inseparable, each a reflection of the other, shaping the way I approach my craft," said Keigo Sato. "I am honored to collaborate with LAFC, where tradition is not merely preserved—it is reimagined. This partnership allows me to evolve as an artist, staying true to the principles that define me while embracing new creative possibilities in Los Angeles.”Craftsmanship, Sustainability & Innovation in Every DesignLAFC celebrates the art of Japanese floral preservation, capturing nature’s beauty at its peak and preserving it for years to come. Sourced from Japan, our preserved florals—the world’s finest—offer enduring elegance and refinement. Meanwhile, LAFC’s quilts, crafted from reclaimed fabrics, transform forgotten textiles into new works of sustainable art, honoring heritage quilting techniques with a contemporary aesthetic.Located near Little Tokyo and the LA Flower District, LAFC also pays tribute to the legacy of the original Los Angeles Flower Market, founded by Japanese farmers over a century ago.Signature Pieces from LAFC’s Debut CollectionEternal Ember (永遠の焔)Forever romantic, Eternal Ember features preserved roses in rich shades of red, meticulously arranged to convey lifelike depth and realism. The deep, layered hues evoke a sense of warmth and intensity, making this arrangement a powerful statement of love, devotion, and timeless elegance. Designed to transcend fleeting moments, Eternal Ember is an enduring expression of passion.Kokoro Sphere (こころのカタチ)Rooted in Japanese floral artistry, the Kokoro Sphere embodies love, emotion, and strength. “Kokoro” (心) translates to heart and spirit, a concept deeply tied to Japanese aesthetics and philosophy. This arrangement features a striking red preserved California pepperberry sphere, carefully balanced on an ebony-finished wooden vessel, with delicate lily grass accents. A study in minimalism and symbolism, the Kokoro Sphere represents a quiet yet profound expression of devotion and artistry—a collector’s piece.Pickled Plum Quilt (梅干キルト)Inspired by Japanese umeboshi plums, this hand-pieced quilt merges heritage techniques with contemporary design. Soft peach, plum, and beige tones, combined with Sashiko-style stitching and reclaimed fabrics, create a one-of-a-kind textile work that honors the past while embracing modern artistry.Yayoi’s Red Dot (弥生の水玉模様)Inspired by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Yayoi’s Red Dot reinterprets her iconic use of polka dots through intricate quilting techniques. Featuring bold circles in three sizes, the design incorporates reverse appliqué and unexpected piecework, adding depth and movement. This one-of-a-kind quilt seamlessly blends modern art influences with traditional craftsmanship, making it a collectible textile work.LAFC Launches Public WebsiteIn addition to debuting Sato’s first public collection, LAFC is excited to announce the launch of its new public e-commerce website at https://losangelesfloralcompany.com/ . For the first time, customers can purchase LAFC’s signature preserved floral arrangements and handcrafted quilts, bringing a piece of Japanese-inspired artistry into their own homes.Press ContactLos Angeles Floral Company (LAFC) welcomes media inquiries and editorial features exploring our unique fusion of preserved floral artistry and textile design. High-resolution images and press materials are available upon request.Interviews available withArtist : Keigo SatoFounder : Jonathan EdwardsFor press inquiries or to arrange an interview, please contact: info@losangelesfloralcompany.comFollow @losangelesfloralcompany on Instagram and visit www.losangelesfloralcompany.com for exclusive previews, creative inspirations, and opportunities to join our future workshops.

