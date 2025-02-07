Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / False information to Police / Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

     

CASE#: 25A3000805

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores            

STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/06/2025 at 14:51 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd in Williamstown

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / FIPO / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Amanda L. Kenyon                       

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/06/2025 at approximately 14:51 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol on Graniteville Rd in Williamstown when a vehicle observed displayed a registration that returned a query search to a registered owner who had an active in-state warrant. After a consensual encounter, a subsequent investigation revealed that Kenyon had an active warrant for her arrest. During the investigation, Troopers found probable cause that Kenyon provided false information to law enforcement and operated her motor vehicle on a public roadway with a criminally suspended driver’s license status. After confirming her identity and the details of the warrant, Kenyon was arrested without incident for the aforementioned offenses and transported to the VSP Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2025 at 12:30 hours and 03/26/2025 at 08:30 hours

COURT: Windsor / Orange

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

