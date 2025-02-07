Berlin Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / False information to Police / Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000805
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: VSP Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/06/2025 at 14:51 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Graniteville Rd in Williamstown
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant / FIPO / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Amanda L. Kenyon
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/06/2025 at approximately 14:51 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol on Graniteville Rd in Williamstown when a vehicle observed displayed a registration that returned a query search to a registered owner who had an active in-state warrant. After a consensual encounter, a subsequent investigation revealed that Kenyon had an active warrant for her arrest. During the investigation, Troopers found probable cause that Kenyon provided false information to law enforcement and operated her motor vehicle on a public roadway with a criminally suspended driver’s license status. After confirming her identity and the details of the warrant, Kenyon was arrested without incident for the aforementioned offenses and transported to the VSP Berlin Barracks for processing.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court's discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/07/2025 at 12:30 hours and 03/26/2025 at 08:30 hours
COURT: Windsor / Orange
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
