Two Strong Winter Storms Expected Through Sunday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to use caution as two strong winter storms are expected to impact areas throughout the State Friday through Sunday. The first storm will arrive on Friday and impact Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. The second storm that will occur Saturday through Sunday will be more widespread, affecting much of the State. Snowfall rates of up to two inches per hour on Friday and one inch per hour on Saturday in the heaviest bands may create hazardous travel conditions. People should monitor their local forecasts closely and take precautions when travelling in impacted areas.

“Wind and snow is expected to impact most of the State starting tomorrow, and I have mobilized State resources to respond and assist our local partners in keeping New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “New York is no stranger to winter weather, but I encourage everyone to make sure you and your family are prepared, exercise caution if traveling and continue to monitor your local forecast.”

During the first storm, winds of up to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph will impact most of the State through Friday evening. Starting early Friday morning, snow will begin to impact areas from Herkimer to Oswego County and they can expect four inches of snow, with peak accumulations up to a foot in some areas. Peak snowfall rates of up to 2” per hour can be expected and may impact commutes in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.

The second storm will begin on Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday afternoon. Widespread snow will fall across the State with the potential for moderate to heavy accumulations from Central New York to the Capital Region. A widespread four to eight inches of snow is possible in those areas. A widespread three to six inches is expected north of the Thruway. Snowfall rates may exceed one inch per hour. Wind gusts are expected to remain below 35 mph with isolated gusts of up to 40 mph. Snow may change to a mix of rain and snow across New York City and Long Island, Saturday through Sunday morning.

Lake Effect Snow warnings are in effect for Northern Erie and Genesee counties through Tuesday morning, in Oswego, Lewis and Jefferson counties through Wednesday afternoon and Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties through next Thursday morning with significant accumulations possible east of Lakes Ontario and Erie.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely. Winter preparedness tips can be found here.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,701 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,639 large plow trucks

350 large loaders

158 medium duty plows

52 tow plows

34 snow blowers

19 graders

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 689 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

347 large and medium duty plow trucks

9 tow plows

65 loaders

98,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New this snow and ice season, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at Division of Water Technical and Operational Guidance Series: Snow Disposal.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas, can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and the cold to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Most lower elevation trails are frozen, including many trails in the Catskill Mountains.

While some waterways are currently frozen, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.