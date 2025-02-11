The Freedom Course, a new transformational guide, becomes the secret key to discovering the personal freedom

The Freedom Course is more than a study course based on biblical principles. It is a new path to regaining a healthy love toward yourself through Christ.

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relationships are not easy, and many Christian couples may have found a new way to rekindle love with the Freedom Course by Jim and Bonnie Inkster The Freedom Course is more than a study course based on biblical principles. It is a new path to regaining a healthy love toward yourself through Christ. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the most extraordinary people, Christian coaches Jim and Bonnie Inkster, who will lead couples onto the path of the ultimate spiritual liberation, rebuilding personal identity, and rewriting their life stories. Their passion is to see women and men have new freedom from the past and step into a new life chapter with confidence. They help them navigate the most challenging times and teach them how to release trauma and painful experiences using the power of prayer, understand and activate God's biblical truths, and understand how they can affect the children's future.For the past 40 years, their mission has been to help people receive healing and free themselves from the past trauma. and painful past. Inkster's own life story, from being in a horrendous car accident as a child, losing her sister at the age of 13, and then almost dying during the childbirth of her twins, made this course a new reality. The life challenges she has experienced in her own life became the most significant breakthrough and the main reason for helping others in pain and helping them release themselves from the burdens of the painful past.The course will help couples remove the shackles of guilt, fear, and low self-worth and have a thriving relationship with themselves and their loved ones. According to Bonnie Inkster, The Freedom Course is about understanding grace and God's healing power to heal and restore our hearts and minds. It is about finding a new purpose in life, even when we feel like giving up.Bonnie Inkster said, "The course will help Christians strengthen their relationship with God and guide them in the personal deliverance from past traumas, including personal and generational ones”During the course, students will have weekly classes, live engagements with teachers, prayer sessions, and lifetime access to the course.To learn and sign up for the course, visit the website at www.jimandbonnieinkster.com About Jim and Bonnie Inkster: Jim and Bonnie Inksters are the directors of World Changers Canada, a registered CRA charity. They have started churches in Canada and England. They are known for their leadership development and life skills. They also wrote a parenting book on raising children called "24 Secrets to Great Parenting and Raising Spiritual Children." Free Christian coaching session is available for couples

