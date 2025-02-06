18 CSSI officers promoted to the rank of Sergeant and Senior Sergeant Eighteen (18) Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers have promoted to the […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.