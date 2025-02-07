Parlaiment on temporary roadclosures for 2025 State of the Nation Address

Parliament is hosting the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 6 February 2025, at 19:00 and the SONA2025 debate and reply on 11,12 and 13 February.

Due to this ceremony, which will be held at Cape Town City Hall, motorists and pedestrians are advised of parking restrictions, temporary road closures in and around the Cape Town City Hall from 1 to 19 February, and the complete closure around the City Hall on 6 February 2025.

Below are details of the affected streets.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Road closures from 1 to 19 February 2025

The following roads will be closed from 07:00 on 1 February to 23:59 on 16 February 2025

Corporation Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets

Curbside fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall

Corporation Street: 1.8m from the KFC curb in the taxi zone from Darling to Longmarket Streets

Curbside fencing around the perimeter of Cape Town City Hall, Darling Street, Parade Street and the centre of Longmarket Street

A pedestrian gate will be erected on the corner of Longmarket and Corporation Streets.

Road closures for rehearsal from 4 to 7 February 2025

The following roads will be closed from 06:00 - 23:59

Darling Street: between Buitenkant and Lower Plein Streets

Parade Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets

Closing Parade: Corporation Street from Longmarket to Castle Streets

Castle Street: from Corporation to Buitenkant Streets

Curbside fencing around the perimeter of the Cape Town City Hall

Castle Street on the pavement in keeping with the tree line

Parade to Corporation Streets: from the left of the library door to the curb, running on the library side of the curb to Corporation Street

Parade Street is to be closed with gates.

Darling Street: closed at Buitenkant and Corporation Streets with gates.

Darling Street is to be fenced on Parade in front of the statue, and then dog-leg into the tree line and continue to Buitenkant Street.

Buitenkant Street is fenced on the Parade curb from Castle to Darling Streets.

Corporation Street is fenced across the Parade from Darling and Castle Streets.

The following roads are to be closed for rehearsals from 17:00 – 20:00 (4-5 February 2025)

Buitenkant Street: from Castle to Glynn Streets (including all side streets)

Roeland Street: from Buitenkant to Brandweer Streets

Harrington Street: between Darling and Roeland Streets

Roeland Street: closed up to Hope and Brandweer Streets

Parade Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets

Caledon Street: between Parade and Corporation Streets

Parking restrictions

In the following areas from 16:00 on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, to 23:59 on Thursday, 6 February 2025

Roeland Street: from Brandweer to Plein Streets

Commercial Street

Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Castle Streets

Darling Street: from Sir Lowry to Plein Streets

Hanover Street: from Darling to Tenant Streets

Caledon Street: from Corporation to Buitenkant Streets

Corporation Street: from Darling to Albertus Streets

Parade Street: between Darling and Albertus Streets

Plein Street: between Darling and Longmarket Streets

Road closures on 6 February 2025

Road Closures in the following areas from 05:00 to 23:59

Darling Street: from Lower Plein to Corporation Streets

Hanover Street: from Darling to Tenant Streets

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Corporation Streets

Corporation Street: between Longmarket and Caledon Streets

Longmarket Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets

Parade Street: from Albertus to Darling Streets

Curbside fencing around the perimeter

Gate to be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Darling Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at corners of Corporation Street

Gate to be placed on the corner of Lower Plein and Longmarket Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at Corporation Street

Gate to be placed on the corner of Caledon and Corporation Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at the corners of Longmarket Street

Gate to be placed on the corner of Parade and Caledon Streets with fencing on both sides of the curb, interlocking at Longmarket Street

Longmarket Street: between the Library and Campus, next to Buitenkant Street

Buitenkant Street: from Castle to Glynn Streets (including all side streets)

Roeland Street: from Buitenkant to Brandweer Streets

Road Closures in the following areas from 17:00 to 23:59

Lower Plein Street: between Darling and Strand Streets (local access)

Plein Street: between Darling and Spin Streets

Bureau and Spin Streets: between Adderley and Plein Streets

Darling Street: between Adderley and Lower Plein Streets

Road Closures in the following areas from 17:45 to 20:00

Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue

Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue

Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre

Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3)

Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre

Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets

Parliament apologises for any inconvenience caused.